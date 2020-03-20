 Friday, March 20, 2020 63.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Local Medical Officials Say Testing Supplies For Coronavirus "Extremely Low"

Friday, March 20, 2020

Officials from the Medical Society and Erlanger, CHI Memorial and Parkridge hospitals issued a statement on the local coronavirus testing situation on Friday.

Officials said, "The medical community continues to follow CDC and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department Guidelines on COVID-19 screening and referrals for testing patients and the medical workforce.

"Federal officials have also stressed the importance of healthcare workers receiving priority in being tested because they are on the frontlines of patient care during this pandemic. It is important for the public to know that if a large number of health care workers in any community is exposed to a virus – forcing them to leave their jobs - it would be impossible for hospitals to adequately care for all the vulnerable patients they treat, many of whom have life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

"Currently, test supplies are extremely low in the region and therefore testing is only available to individuals with specific symptoms and only after ruling out other conditions during a medical screening, as well as individuals who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory-confirmed COVID19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.

"Unfortunately, we are in our early allergy season and many seasonal allergy symptoms mimic mild symptoms of the COVID virus. It is important for people to use their usual allergy treatments for mild symptoms but to contact their health care provider if symptoms progress (fever of 100.4, more significant respiratory issues, body aches).

"We also have to consider the time it takes for test results to be received by the physician and health departments. Many of the results are returning from outside labs days after the sample was taken, leaving room for people to become infected if the patient does not follow proper quarantine steps.

"Our message remains the same:

- Self-distancing and self-quarantine remain the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

- As with tests for other infectious diseases, such as influenza, the COVID-19 test is not available to the general public on request. Individuals need to be evaluated by their healthcare provider, urgent care center, or emergency room before a test is ordered. 

- If you have mild symptoms, you are urged to stay at home and isolate yourself from other family members.

- If your symptoms worsen, you have a temperature of 100.4 or above or you develop more significant respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider or urgent care center for further instructions.

- Your healthcare provider will screen you by telephone using CDC protocols and your specific health conditions. They may also conduct flu or strep tests to rule out those illnesses. 

- Each facility has a visitation policy and visitors are asked to go to their websites for updated information and visitors are asked to go to their websites for updated information.  

"Physicians and hospitals are following this process based on CDC protocols and stewardship of availability of swabs and other supplies. Reporting of positive test samples continues to be under the purview of the state and local health departments, not local hospitals or healthcare facilities.

"Our community is facing the same challenges as many other communities in our state and country. That is, many people who are concerned but do not have symptoms wish to be tested. CDC guidelines do not provide for testing without clinical symptoms. We continue to work together to be the best stewards of the resources available to us and to provide the best care possible.

"The good news is that the most effective tools are readily available: washing your hands thoroughly, practicing social distancing, and using self-quarantine if you have any symptoms."


March 20, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 20, 2020

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

March 20, 2020

Walker County Moving To Only Mission Critical Services; All Government Buildings But The Courthouse To Close


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set ... (click for more)

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced Friday that Walker County government operations will be reduced to mission critical services, effective Monday, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. Firebirds ... (click for more)

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020 to June 15, 2020. Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office. This action by Governor Lee will ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors