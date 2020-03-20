Local Medical Officials Say Testing Supplies For Coronavirus "Extremely Low"

Officials from the Medical Society and Erlanger, CHI Memorial and Parkridge hospitals issued a statement on the local coronavirus testing situation on Friday.

Officials said, "The medical community continues to follow CDC and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department Guidelines on COVID-19 screening and referrals for testing patients and the medical workforce.

"Federal officials have also stressed the importance of healthcare workers receiving priority in being tested because they are on the frontlines of patient care during this pandemic. It is important for the public to know that if a large number of health care workers in any community is exposed to a virus – forcing them to leave their jobs - it would be impossible for hospitals to adequately care for all the vulnerable patients they treat, many of whom have life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

"Currently, test supplies are extremely low in the region and therefore testing is only available to individuals with specific symptoms and only after ruling out other conditions during a medical screening, as well as individuals who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory-confirmed COVID19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.

"Unfortunately, we are in our early allergy season and many seasonal allergy symptoms mimic mild symptoms of the COVID virus. It is important for people to use their usual allergy treatments for mild symptoms but to contact their health care provider if symptoms progress (fever of 100.4, more significant respiratory issues, body aches).

"We also have to consider the time it takes for test results to be received by the physician and health departments. Many of the results are returning from outside labs days after the sample was taken, leaving room for people to become infected if the patient does not follow proper quarantine steps.

"Our message remains the same:

- Self-distancing and self-quarantine remain the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.

- As with tests for other infectious diseases, such as influenza, the COVID-19 test is not available to the general public on request. Individuals need to be evaluated by their healthcare provider, urgent care center, or emergency room before a test is ordered.

- If you have mild symptoms, you are urged to stay at home and isolate yourself from other family members.

- If your symptoms worsen, you have a temperature of 100.4 or above or you develop more significant respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider or urgent care center for further instructions.

- Your healthcare provider will screen you by telephone using CDC protocols and your specific health conditions. They may also conduct flu or strep tests to rule out those illnesses.

- Each facility has a visitation policy and visitors are asked to go to their websites for updated information.

"Physicians and hospitals are following this process based on CDC protocols and stewardship of availability of swabs and other supplies. Reporting of positive test samples continues to be under the purview of the state and local health departments, not local hospitals or healthcare facilities.

"Our community is facing the same challenges as many other communities in our state and country. That is, many people who are concerned but do not have symptoms wish to be tested. CDC guidelines do not provide for testing without clinical symptoms. We continue to work together to be the best stewards of the resources available to us and to provide the best care possible.

"The good news is that the most effective tools are readily available: washing your hands thoroughly, practicing social distancing, and using self-quarantine if you have any symptoms."