Local Hospitals Making Plans To Delay Elective Surgeries

Friday, March 20, 2020

Saying they are "acting in the best interest of the community," CHI Memorial, Erlanger Health System, and Parkridge Health System are making plans to delay elective surgeries in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Hospital officials said the move "follows the recommendations of the American College of Surgeons, the Surgeon General, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the President of the United States to stem the spread of this virus."

 

Officials said, "Our industry leading groups were joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s top epidemiologist in recommending that all hospitals across the country temporarily suspend elective procedures in order to maintain capacity for the anticipated increase in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization and preserve vital health resources.  Yesterday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid issued guidance recommending hospitals delay elective procedures.

 

"In a March 17, 2020 letter to hospital CEOs, Blood Assurance CEO JB Gaskins, said, 'We are asking for your help to ensure we are able to provide everything you need during this difficult time.

We are seeing lower donations and drive cancellations due to COVID-19, and much like gloves, gowns, and masks, blood is a critical supply for our ORs, ICUs, and ERs.  To help us be able to guarantee this critical supply, at this time we are asking all of our hospitals to consider canceling elective surgeries until we are able to ensure normal collections.'

 

"All three area health systems are working with their surgical leadership teams to accommodate this new recommendation in a manner that is least disruptive to patients scheduled for surgery and to meet the need for availability of beds should this situation progress."

 

Beginning Saturday, CHI Memorial will temporarily postpone elective procedures at its Chattanooga, Hixson and Georgia campuses. Elective surgery is defined as treatment that can be delayed.  Delay of surgery may be remediated by medical management.  Cosmetic procedures are considered elective.

 

Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System will implement their plans "based on their unique internal operations and circumstances."

 

As a precautionary measure, Parkridge Health System is following CMS guidelines that suggest postponing low- to intermediate-acuity outpatient procedures for patients not facing life-threatening illness. This decision was made in accordance with the stated goals of CMS, which are to protect patient health, preserve personal protective equipment and other healthcare resources, and limit patient and provider exposure to COVID-19.

 

Officials said, "We anticipate this temporary delay will aid our efforts to protect patients, preserve staff, personal protective equipment, patient care supplies, and to expand available hospital capacity for the anticipated care of patients with COVID-19.

 

"We applaud the forward-thinking decision of our respective medical staff leadership. Their patient relationships run deep and they have a strong sense of responsibility to consider the best practice for sustaining our community resources for the duration of this global pandemic.

 

"National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, M.D. has told public health officials that it is better to err on the side of caution in coronavirus mitigation, even if the steps taken appear to be an overreaction. Whether young or old, healthy or otherwise, each one of us can increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 for our coworkers, loved ones, and neighbors. We are all responsible for doing our part to make a resounding impact on the health of our community.  Together our philosophy is to be over-prepared in this unprecedented situation and to protect our physicians, staff, patients, and the community."

 

For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit memorial.org/coronaviruserlanger.org/coronavirusparkridgehealth.com/covid-19; or cdc.gov/coronavirus


March 20, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 20, 2020

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

March 20, 2020

Walker County Moving To Only Mission Critical Services; All Government Buildings But The Courthouse To Close


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set ... (click for more)

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced Friday that Walker County government operations will be reduced to mission critical services, effective Monday, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. ... (click for more)




Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. Firebirds ... (click for more)

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020 to June 15, 2020. Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office. This action by Governor Lee will ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


