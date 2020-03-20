Walker County Moving To Only Mission Critical Services; All Government Buildings But The Courthouse To Close

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced Friday that Walker County government operations will be reduced to mission critical services, effective Monday, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The commissioner said the virus has not been confirmed yet in Walker County, "but it doesn't mean this invisible enemy is not here."

He said a number of citizens have had symptoms similar to the virus, but he said inadequate testing was available.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "We must work as a community to slow this virus."

He asked that restaurants and bars not serve food indoors, but to go to pickup and delivery operations.

The commissioner said beginning on Monday, all public buildings in the county will be closed except for the courthouse.

He said certain vital services would continue during "this unprecedented crisis that we are all dealing with."

