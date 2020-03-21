Man Brought To Jail By East Ridge Police Has Signs Of Coronavirus; He Is Taken To Hospital

The Sheriff's Office said a man brought in to the county jail by East Ridge Police was showing signs of coronavirus.

He was taken to the hospital instead.

Officials said, "Last night East Ridge Police Department personnel presented an arrestee to our facility to be booked on non-violent charges. When presented at our facility, they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

"The magistrate issued an OR bond for their release and, due to the arrestee’s symptoms, they were transported to a local hospital for medical review."