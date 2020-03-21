 Saturday, March 21, 2020 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Stand At 507; 14 Deaths Reported

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Georgia's coronavirus cases now stand at 507, with 14 deaths recorded.

The deadly virus is now in 55 Georgia counties - up from 53 on Friday.

Whitfield County - the closest to Chattanooga reporting a case - remains at one. No cases have yet been reported in Walker, Catoosa or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 56 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to eight cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at three.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 92 now in Fulton County and 49 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County has 23 cases. 

On testing for the virus in Georgia, health officials said, "The number of test results being reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is increasing as more labs are able to test for Covid-19. Additionally, test results are coming in at various times throughout the day from commercial labs." 

 

Others:

Dougherty 46

Dekalb  37

Cherokee 17

Lee 14

Clayton 11

Clarke 10

Fayette 9

Richmond 9

Carroll 7

Lowndes 7

Coweta 7)

Hall 6 

Henry 6

Newton 4 

Paulding 3

Forsyth 3

Troup 3

Polk 3

Terrell 2  

Chatham 2

Early 2

Glynn 2

Houston 2

Pickens 2

Spalding 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Troup 2

Worth 2

Barrow 1

Bibb 1

Charlton 1

Charleston 1

Columbia 1

Dawson 1

Douglas 1

Effingham 1

Heard 1

Lamar 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Muscogee 1

Oconee 1

Randolph 1

Rockdale 1

Tift 1

Turner 1

Unknown 31

 


March 21, 2020

Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

March 21, 2020

Closed-Down Theater Owner Finds Way To Help Chattanoogans During Their Time Of Need

March 21, 2020

Man Brought To Jail By East Ridge Police Has Signs Of Coronavirus; He Is Taken To Hospital


CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of ... (click for more)

It all began out of a desire to help others. Rose Cox, the owner of the downtown Palace Theater, saw that many people she knew were beginning to struggle as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ... (click for more)

The Sheriff's Office said a man brought in to the county jail by East Ridge Police was showing signs of coronavirus. He was taken to the hospital instead. Officials said, "Last night East ... (click for more)




Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of state have offered to pay for pizza for those in need. See story in our Dining section. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. ... (click for more)

Closed-Down Theater Owner Finds Way To Help Chattanoogans During Their Time Of Need

It all began out of a desire to help others. Rose Cox, the owner of the downtown Palace Theater, saw that many people she knew were beginning to struggle as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to take away jobs and other services. Some of these people included her own bartenders, who no longer had a job after the Palace Theater closed. “I own the Palace Theater downtown, ... (click for more)

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One of the funniest memes of the day read: “How many of you people gonna cash them checks from ‘not my president.’ I think that’s funny but the ‘liberal elites,’ the humorless dems and a wispy group of snowflakes got all twisted up; brothers and sisters, until you learn to lighten up and to let the waters of life roll off like a duck’s back, your acid will eat its container. I am ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


