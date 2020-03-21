Georgia Coronavirus Cases Stand At 507; 14 Deaths Reported

Georgia's coronavirus cases now stand at 507, with 14 deaths recorded.

The deadly virus is now in 55 Georgia counties - up from 53 on Friday.

Whitfield County - the closest to Chattanooga reporting a case - remains at one. No cases have yet been reported in Walker, Catoosa or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 56 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to eight cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at three.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 92 now in Fulton County and 49 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County has 23 cases.

On testing for the virus in Georgia, health officials said, "The number of test results being reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is increasing as more labs are able to test for Covid-19. Additionally, test results are coming in at various times throughout the day from commercial labs."

Others:

Dougherty 46

Dekalb 37

Cherokee 17

Lee 14

Clayton 11

Clarke 10

Fayette 9

Richmond 9

Carroll 7

Lowndes 7

Coweta 7)

Hall 6

Henry 6

Newton 4

Paulding 3

Forsyth 3

Troup 3

Polk 3

Terrell 2

Chatham 2

Early 2

Glynn 2

Houston 2



Pickens 2

Spalding 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Troup 2

Worth 2

Barrow 1

Bibb 1

Charlton 1

Charleston 1

Columbia 1

Dawson 1

Douglas 1

Effingham 1

Heard 1

Lamar 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Muscogee 1

Oconee 1

Randolph 1

Rockdale 1

Tift 1

Turner 1

Unknown 31