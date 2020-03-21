 Sunday, March 22, 2020 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

2 Men Shot On North Terrace Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, March 21, 2020

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon on North Terrace.

At approximately 3:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Terrace on a person shot call.
 
Upon arrival, police located a man, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. Soon after police located a second man, 25, in the 4300 block of Brainerd Road. Both victims were taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Through investigation, it was determined that both victims were traveling together in a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown suspect.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

March 22, 2020

Alabama Coronavirus Cases Up To 138, Including Jackson County

Alabama coronavirus cases are up to 138, state health officials said Sunday morning. The total includes a woman at Bryant, Ala., in Jackson County. Officials is Jackson County say the county is in lockdown, except for critical services. There are 61 in Jefferson County (Birmingham). Shelby County has 17 cases, Lee County 14, and Madison County 12. (click for more)

Lee Signs Executive Order Mandating Alternative Business Models For Restaurants And Gyms, Lifts Alcohol Regulations

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17 calling for businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning at midnight CDT on Monday, March 23, until midnight CDT April 6. The order also outlines ways businesses and citizens should work to protect vulnerable populations. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created both an economic and a health crisis and our ... (click for more)

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes Sir, Let’s Gamble

It was around about 50 years ago when the world started to recognize “Thalidomide babies.” A German pharmaceutical firm had developed a drug for morning sickness for expectant mothers and depression that was considered as a safe and efficient therapy. But there was no way for them to know that it also had a catastrophic side. Once in the human body, the good effects and the bad ... (click for more)

CFC Players Staying Active During Virus Hiatus; Team Reaches Out To Players Far From Home

The Chattanooga Football Club’s NISA season may be postponed, but their players still train like they are fighting for a playoff spot. Managing director Jeremy Alumbaugh detailed the kind of training regimen the staff has laid out for each athlete. During the past week, players were asked to simply stay active. For some, that might mean going for a hike, while for others they ... (click for more)

Tennessee Basketball Attendance Is Tops Nationally

Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games during the 2019-20 season than any other school in America. A total of 461,146 Big Orange fans attended 33 games, as the Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games, and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home events. Tennessee's total attendance was 33,077 more than the next ... (click for more)


