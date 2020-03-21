2 Men Shot On North Terrace Saturday Afternoon

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon on North Terrace.

At approximately 3:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 3800 block of North Terrace on a person shot call.

Upon arrival, police located a man, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound. Soon after police located a second man, 25, in the 4300 block of Brainerd Road. Both victims were taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was determined that both victims were traveling together in a vehicle when they were shot by an unknown suspect.