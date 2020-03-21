Lookout Valley Man Burned, But Rescued By Firefighters In House Fire; Snake Saved

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a man from his burning home Saturday in the Lookout Valley area, as well as his pet snake.

It happened at 5:15 p.m. on North Moss Avenue, very close to Fire Station 20.

The crew was at the fire hall when someone ran up and alerted them that smoke was coming from a nearby home. An off-duty firefighter who lives in the area also called to notify them about it and they were able to respond to the scene very quickly.

When the firefighters from Station 20 pulled up, they noticed light smoke coming from the residence and they made entry to attack the fire.

That is when they were told that someone was possibly inside the structure so they conducted a primary search and located the resident.

They got him out, treated him on the scene, and he was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he did suffer burns on his upper torso.

A pet python was also saved by CFD crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.





A second alarm was called due to someone possibly being trapped in the house, but it was later canceled.

Responding units/agencies included Squad 20, Quint 3, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Quint 24, Squad 1, CPD, HCEMS and EPB.