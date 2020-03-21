 Sunday, March 22, 2020 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lookout Valley Man Burned, But Rescued By Firefighters In House Fire; Snake Saved

Saturday, March 21, 2020
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a man from his burning home Saturday in the Lookout Valley area, as well as his pet snake.

 

It happened at 5:15 p.m.

on North Moss Avenue, very close to Fire Station 20. 

 

The crew was at the fire hall when someone ran up and alerted them that smoke was coming from a nearby home. An off-duty firefighter who lives in the area also called to notify them about it and they were able to respond to the scene very quickly.

 

When the firefighters from Station 20 pulled up, they noticed light smoke coming from the residence and they made entry to attack the fire.

 

That is when they were told that someone was possibly inside the structure so they conducted a primary search and located the resident.

 

They got him out, treated him on the scene, and he was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he did suffer burns on his upper torso. 

 

A pet python was also saved by CFD crews. 

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage. 


A second alarm was called due to someone possibly being trapped in the house, but it was later canceled. 

 

Responding units/agencies included Squad 20, Quint 3, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Quint 24, Squad 1, CPD, HCEMS and EPB. 


March 22, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 21, 2020

Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

March 21, 2020

Closed-Down Theater Owner Finds Way To Help Chattanoogans During Their Time Of Need


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... (click for more)

CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of ... (click for more)

It all began out of a desire to help others. Rose Cox, the owner of the downtown Palace Theater, saw that many people she knew were beginning to struggle as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE 3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) --- COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON 424 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112709 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Some Cici's Customers Offer To Buy Pizza For Those In Need; Chattanooga Restaurants Coping In New Ways

CiCi's is up and running at Hixson and Gunbarrel Road location with take-out/curbside service and delivery for orders of five pizzas or more. Owners say some customers and others from out of state have offered to pay for pizza for those in need. See story in our Dining section. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One of the funniest memes of the day read: “How many of you people gonna cash them checks from ‘not my president.’ I think that’s funny but the ‘liberal elites,’ the humorless dems and a wispy group of snowflakes got all twisted up; brothers and sisters, until you learn to lighten up and to let the waters of life roll off like a duck’s back, your acid will eat its container. I am ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Keonta Davis Re-Signs With NFL's Patriots

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football All-American Keionta Davis (’16) re-signed with the New England Patriots this week. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday, March 17. Davis was the 2016 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year before signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2017 season on the ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors