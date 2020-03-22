 Monday, March 23, 2020 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Go Up To 620 With 25 Dead; Ringgold Mayor Confirms Youth Tested Positive; Chattooga County Gets 1st Case

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Georgia's coronavirus cases have risen to 625, with five new deaths that bring the fatality total to 25, state health officials said Sunday night.

Officials said Sunday morning that of the initial 23 people who had died from the virus, 19 had underlying health conditions. Their median age was 67.

Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood on Sunday night confirmed that a 20-year-old had tested positive and said his parents also became ill. A Facebook post said the young man had recently visited Disney World. 

Mayor Millwood said, "This family wanted to be public about the positive Covid 19 test they got. It's important to raise awareness. They live in Catoosa County just outside Ringgold City limits."

He added, "I spoke to the young man, and he confirmed he tested positive. I anticipate it will show up in the official numbers soon. He said his parents are sick too, but they haven't been tested yet. This is an exceptional young man, and he's working to raise awareness."

The Ringgold mayor said, "It is here and there are probably other cases we don't know about."

Chattooga County recorded its first case of the deadly new strain of virus.

Whitfield County - the closest to Chattanooga reporting a case - has two cases that were reported by Hamilton Medical Center.

No cases have yet been reported in Walker, Catoosa or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 56 cases - up from six five days ago. Floyd County (Rome) is up to nine cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to four. Two people from Floyd County have died.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 111 now in Fulton County and 67 in Cobb County. Gwinnett County has 27 cases with one death. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta). A Marietta City Councilwoman was among those testing positive. A former Marietta hotel was placed into service to house mild coronavirus patients.

Dougherty County, where six have died at Albany, has 52 cases. The Centers for Disease Control was sending a team to Albany to help with the situation.

Fayette County (Fayetteville and Peachtree City) is now listed with two deaths. The first was an 83-year-old man with an underlying health condition. A woman, 42, died at her home at Newnan in Coweta County. She was said to be a health care worker without any underlying health issues.

The coronavirus is now in 62 Georgia counties.

Others:

Dekalb  53

Cherokee 18

Carroll 16

Lee 16

Clayton 13

Richmond 10

Clarke 10

Coweta 9

Fayette 9

Hall 9

Lowndes 8

Henry 7

Forsyth 5

Newton 4 

Chatham 4

Douglas 4

Paulding 4

Forsyth 4

Troup 4

Polk 4

Chatham 3

Douglas 3

Glynn 3

Newton 3

Paulding 3

Polk 3

Troup 3

Baldwin 2

Butts 2

Early 2

Effingham 2

Laurens 2

Muscogee 2

Oconee 2

Pickets 2

Rockdale 2

Spalding 2

Sumter 2

Terrell 2

Tift 2

Worth 2

Barrow 1

Bibb 1

Charlton 1

Clinch 1

Coffee 1

Dawson 1

Heard 1

Houston 1

Lincoln 1

Lumpkin 1

Miller 1

Monroe 1

Randolph 1

Tatnall 1

Turner 1

Twiggs 1

Unknown 27

 

 

 

 

 


March 23, 2020

