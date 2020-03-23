Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

105 AMANDA LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

CALDWELL, QUINNETTA LAKESHIA

3308 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE

2324 MEAD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EXANTUS, ADDERLY

2350 BLCKBURN ROAD APT 262 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

---

GAMBLE, ANTHONY BLAKE

3810 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HARRIS, NATHAN L

8618 OBSERVATION LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MORGAN, RANDY LEON

1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF ANABOLIC STEROIDS FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

NEEDHAM, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

HOMELESS ODENVILLE, 35120

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

ODOM, COURTNEY L

3838 YOUNGTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL

188 HOWARD DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

TUCKER, LARRY

3806 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101707

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

---

WALKER, ALLISON NICOLE

1396 SIMMONS RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN

4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CONSPIRACY TO INT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

WILSON, RAVIN NICOLE

7370 NULAN WAY RIVERDALE, 30274

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

