Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
---
---
HARRIS, NATHAN L
8618 OBSERVATION LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
188 HOWARD DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
---
---
---
Here are the mug shots:
|BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|CALDWELL, QUINNETTA LAKESHIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|EXANTUS, ADDERLY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GAMBLE, ANTHONY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, RANDY LEON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF ANABOLIC STEROIDS FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|NEEDHAM, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|ODOM, COURTNEY L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TUCKER, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
|
|WALKER, ALLISON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CONSPIRACY TO INT
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|WILSON, RAVIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|