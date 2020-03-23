 Monday, March 23, 2020 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, March 23, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
105 AMANDA LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
CALDWELL, QUINNETTA LAKESHIA
3308 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
2324 MEAD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EXANTUS, ADDERLY
2350 BLCKBURN ROAD APT 262 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
---
GAMBLE, ANTHONY BLAKE
3810 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, NATHAN L
8618 OBSERVATION LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ANABOLIC STEROIDS FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
NEEDHAM, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
HOMELESS ODENVILLE, 35120
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ODOM, COURTNEY L
3838 YOUNGTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
188 HOWARD DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TUCKER, LARRY
3806 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101707
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
WALKER, ALLISON NICOLE
1396 SIMMONS RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CONSPIRACY TO INT
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
WILSON, RAVIN NICOLE
7370 NULAN WAY RIVERDALE, 30274
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CALDWELL, QUINNETTA LAKESHIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
EXANTUS, ADDERLY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMBLE, ANTHONY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORGAN, RANDY LEON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF ANABOLIC STEROIDS FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
NEEDHAM, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/18/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ODOM, COURTNEY L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, LARRY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
WALKER, ALLISON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS CONSPIRACY TO INT
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
WILSON, RAVIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/22/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT


March 23, 2020

