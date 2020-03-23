Erlanger Setting Up Tents In Parking Lot As "Alternative Care Sites" In Case They Are Needed

Erlanger Health System is setting up tents in a parking lot in case they are needed to treat patients with coronavirus.

Officials said, "Erlanger is in a state of continuous emergency management preparation in the event of a potential surge of patients coming to our hospitals."

Robbie Tester, who is directing Erlanger’s COVID-19 Emergency Management Response Team, tents currently being erected on the first floor of Erlanger’s downtown parking garage are known as alternative care sites. As with other hospitals around the state and nation setting up similar alternative care sites, these tents are designed to accommodate potential patient overflow needs.

Officials said, "Preparing these alternative treatment sites is being done in an abundance of caution. If the need should arise for the use of these alternate care sites, physicians will determine at that time what patients will be seen and treated at this site."

Hamilton County thus far has recorded eight confirmed coronavirus cases.