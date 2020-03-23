Catoosa County Commissioners Seek To Ease Burdens On Families, Businesses

Catoosa County Commissioners, on Monday during an emergency called meeting, approved two resolutions that were drafted to help families and local businesses by reducing the financial burden on household budgets and to promote the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The first measure waives penalties, interest and late fees associated with vehicle tag and tax payments. Catoosa County Attorney Chad Young said the resolution is effective between March 13, 2020 - the date Governor Brian Kemp declared a statewide emergency- and the date the Local Emergency Declaration is lifted by the Board of Commissioners.

The second resolution allows Catoosa County restaurants and bars to continue operating with take out and delivery services only, while restricting service inside premises. It also prohibits public gatherings of 10 or more people at County parks, with the exception of trails and tracks.

"We encourage all residents to follow public health guidelines of social distancing and frequent hand washing that can help protect us from the spread of the coronavirus, and today's resolution will help our community meet the challenge we face," said Commission Chairman Steven Henry. "At the same time, we want to do everything we can to keep people working and to support our local businesses through adjustments that allow for their continued service."