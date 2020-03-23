 Monday, March 23, 2020 59.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Catoosa County Commissioners Seek To Ease Burdens On Families, Businesses

Monday, March 23, 2020

Catoosa County Commissioners, on Monday during an emergency called meeting, approved two resolutions that were drafted to help families and local businesses by reducing the financial burden on household budgets and to promote the health and safety of residents during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The first measure waives penalties, interest and late fees associated with vehicle tag and tax payments. Catoosa County Attorney Chad Young said the resolution is effective between March 13, 2020 - the date Governor Brian Kemp declared a statewide emergency- and the date the Local Emergency Declaration is lifted by the Board of Commissioners.

The second resolution allows Catoosa County restaurants and bars to continue operating with take out and delivery services only, while restricting service inside premises. It also prohibits public gatherings of 10 or more people at County parks, with the exception of trails and tracks.

"We encourage all residents to follow public health guidelines of social distancing and frequent hand washing that can help protect us from the spread of the coronavirus, and today's resolution will help our community meet the challenge we face," said Commission Chairman Steven Henry. "At the same time, we want to do everything we can to keep people working and to support our local businesses through adjustments that allow for their continued service."


County Commission Will Hold "Electronic" Meeting On Wednesday

Governor Bill Lee Establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

Family Of 5 Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation After Kitchen Fire


County Commission Will Hold "Electronic" Meeting On Wednesday

The County Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, but it will be an "electronic" one. Governor Bill Lee earlier put down an order that allows governmental bodies to hold "virtual" sessions during the coronavirus threat. The public may watch the 9:30 a.m. session live stream. Here is the notice: Pursuant to Executive Order No. 16, issued by Governor Bill Lee in ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee Establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

Governor Bill Lee established the COVID-19 Unified Command, a joint effort to be led by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military. “The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis,” said Governor ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


