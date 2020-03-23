City Treasury, City Court Clerk Offices Not Accepting Cash At This Time; Many City Offices Closed

The City Treasury and City Court Clerk offices are not accepting cash at this time at just one of the steps the city is taking in response to the coronavirus threat.
Here is the latest list of city closures:
- As of March 14, 2020, the following City facilities have suspended public access and activities until the state of emergency is lifted.
- All Youth and Family Development Centers
- All branches of the Chattanooga Public Library
- Eastgate Senior Center
- At the request of the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Chattanooga City Court will not hear any cases from March 16 through March 31.
- As of Monday, March 16, 2020, the Chattanooga Police Department’s Police Services Center (3410 Amnicola Hwy) and Precinct (702 E.
11th St.) are closed to the public until further notice.
- As of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the Chattanooga City Council voted to suspend council meetings until further notice.
- As of Friday, March 20, 2020, City-owned playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball fields, soccer fields, the Chattanooga Skate Park, and the hockey rink have suspended access to the public. This is in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing and avoiding gatherings of ten or more people.