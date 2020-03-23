Alabama Has 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus Since Sunday; Still No Deaths Reported

Alabama reported 167 coronavirus cases on Monday - up 10 from the day before.
There are still no deaths reported.
Jackson County, southwest of Chattanooga, still has a single case - a woman who lives at Bryant.
The County Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, but it will be an "electronic" one.
Governor Bill Lee earlier put down an order that allows governmental bodies to hold "virtual" sessions ... (click for more)
Governor Bill Lee established the COVID-19 Unified Command, a joint effort to be led by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency ... (click for more)
A Chattanooga woman and her four young children were transported to the hospital on Monday to be treated for possible smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in their apartment.
It happened ... (click for more)
I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why?
I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)
When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)