Family Of 5 Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation After Kitchen Fire

A Chattanooga woman and her four young children were transported to the hospital on Monday to be treated for possible smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in their apartment.



It happened at the Shallowford Trace Apartments just before 2 p.m.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to Pembrook Lane to a unit in the complex and the first crew on the scene advised that the fire was already out.

The 31-year-old mother was making food on the stove when grease caught fire, creating a lot of smoke in her apartment.

She tried to put the fire out, but after being exposed to the smoke, she was advised to leave the apartment with her children.

A maintenance worker at the complex got the fire out with an extinguisher.

The family did not suffer any burns, but the woman and her four children (ages 1, 4, 6 and 8) were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters ventilated the apartment to get the smoke out.