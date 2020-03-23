County Commission Will Hold "Electronic" Meeting On Wednesday

The County Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, but it will be an "electronic" one.

Governor Bill Lee earlier put down an order that allows governmental bodies to hold "virtual" sessions during the coronavirus threat.

The public may watch the 9:30 a.m. session live stream.

Here is the notice:

Pursuant to Executive Order No. 16, issued by Governor Bill Lee in response to

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), on March 20 th , 2020, the Hamilton County

Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday March 25th , 2020 will be

conducted by electronic means to protect the health and safety of citizens and

government officials and to transact such business as may lawfully come before them.

The public can access the live meeting by visiting

https://www.youtube.com/user/HamiltonCountyTN at 9:30 AM.

Committee Meetings

Board of Commissioners Committees may meet by electronic means prior to said

meetings at 8:30 AM and/or immediately following said meetings.