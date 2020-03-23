 Monday, March 23, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

County Commission Will Hold "Electronic" Meeting On Wednesday

Monday, March 23, 2020

The County Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, but it will be an "electronic" one.

Governor Bill Lee earlier put down an order that allows governmental bodies to hold "virtual" sessions during the coronavirus threat.

The public may watch the 9:30 a.m. session live stream.

Here is the notice:

Pursuant to Executive Order No. 16, issued by Governor Bill Lee in response to
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), on March 20 th , 2020, the Hamilton County
Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday March 25th , 2020 will be
conducted by electronic means to protect the health and safety of citizens and
government officials and to transact such business as may lawfully come before them.
The public can access the live meeting by visiting
https://www.youtube.com/user/HamiltonCountyTN at 9:30 AM.
Committee Meetings
Board of Commissioners Committees may meet by electronic means prior to said
meetings at 8:30 AM and/or immediately following said meetings.


March 23, 2020

Tennessee Lottery Temporarily Closes Claim Centers

Tennessee Education Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove Monday announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 and Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s “Safer at Home” order during the Coronavirus pandemic. TEL District Offices are in Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville. All prize ... (click for more)

Ronald McDonald House Suspends Acceptance Of New Families Due To Virus

In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Ronald McDonald House Charities global organization made the difficult decision to suspend acceptance of new families, effective Saturday, March 21, for at least 21 days. Guest families currently staying at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House may remain at the House at this point in time as long as they are well enough to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


