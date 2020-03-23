 Monday, March 23, 2020 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Lottery Temporarily Closes Claim Centers

Players Can Claim Prizes Less Than $600 At Retailer Locations Or Mail In Any Prize Claim

Monday, March 23, 2020

Tennessee Education Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove Monday announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 and Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s “Safer at Home” order during the Coronavirus pandemic.

TEL District Offices are in Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville. All prize claims can be mailed in to avoid any unnecessary trips away from home.

For prizes less than $600, players can continue to claim prizes at retailer locations or they can mail in their claim. A claim form is not required for claims of prizes less than $600 made by mail. Players should sign the back of the ticket and include their name and address either on the ticket or on a separate piece of paper.

While claim centers are closed, prizes of $600 or more must be claimed by mailing in the signed winning ticket with a completed claim form to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229-0636.

“The most important thing right now is for all our players to take the appropriate precautions to stay safe and healthy," said Ms. Hargrove. "Players with winning tickets can rest assured their prizes will be paid if postmarked prior to the end of the claim expiration period." 

Players should remember to sign the back of their tickets, and it is suggested to use registered mail when mailing claims. All mail-in claims for draw-style games must be postmarked within 180 days of the official winning draw date for that ticket. Mail-in claims for instant games must be postmarked within 90 days of the announced instant game end date. Players should visit tnlottery.com for additional details.

Drawings will continue as scheduled, and instant ticket games will continue to be delivered to retailer locations.

District Offices are tentatively scheduled to resume normal business operations April 6.

By law, the prize expiration date cannot be extended.


Camden, Tn., Woman Charged With Killing Grandparents

Tullahoma Mayor Orders Residents To Shelter At Home, Directs All But Essential Businesses To Close

Camden, Tn., Woman Charged With Killing Grandparents

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Camden Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Camden woman on charges connected to a double homicide of her grandparents. At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI agents joined the investigation on Monday into a double homicide in Camden. At approximately ... (click for more)

Tullahoma Mayor Orders Residents To Shelter At Home, Directs All But Essential Businesses To Close

Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee on Monday issued an executive order directing all citizens to shelter at home and closing all businesses "immediately" due to the threat of the coronavirus. Tullahoma is in Coffee and Franklin counties. Coffee County has no confirmed coronavirus cases, while Franklin County has one. “It is necessary to restrict the activities of businesses and individuals ... (click for more)

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a “fawning lackey of the American imperialists,” that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


