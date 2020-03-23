Tullahoma Mayor Orders Residents To Shelter At Home, Directs All But Essential Businesses To Close

Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee on Monday issued an executive order directing all citizens to shelter at home and closing all businesses "immediately" due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Tullahoma is in Coffee and Franklin counties. Coffee County has no confirmed coronavirus cases, while Franklin County has one.

“It is necessary to restrict the activities of businesses and individuals in Tullahoma in order to protect the public health of the citizens of Tullahoma and Coffee County,” said Mayor Curlee.

“We want to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, to bend the curve, and to disrupt the spread of the virus, with the goal of saving lives and reducing strain on regional healthcare resources as much as possible.”

Officials said: 1) this proclamation orders citizens to shelter at home and enacts a 9 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. curfew beginning today ; 2) closes all businesses effective 6 pm tomorrow, except for businesses deemed essential services, and; 3) provides the list of exceptions for services deemed essential.

List of Essential Businesses:

Federal and state offices and services, and private companies or individuals performing under federal, state, or local government contracts;

Essential government functions including, but not limited to, law enforcement, public transportation, and businesses that provide government programs and services;

Companies providing media, communication and telecommunication services;

Grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, caterers, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food manufacturing and processing, feed mills, and other businesses that directly support the food supply, including but not limited to farming, livestock, and food cultivation;

Health care, mental and behavioral health, biomedical research, laboratory services, and other businesses that directly support the healthcare industry including, but not limited to, health information technology, staffing and supplies;

Sanitation and waste removal;

Energy, water, and sewage businesses and services;

Pharmacies, medical supply, and other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline;

Vehicle fuel, support, and service stations, vehicle parts and repair businesses, and vehicle sales, leasing and rental businesses;

Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies, accounting businesses, and other business that directly support the insurance and financial services sectors;

Real property marketing, leasing, purchase, and sale services;

Legal and judicial services;

Laundromats, laundry, and cleaning services;

Home and business structure and equipment repair, hardware, building supply, and appliance sale and repairs;

Warehousing and storage facilities;

Construction, architectural, engineering, or surveying services;

Product logistics, transport, and distribution businesses;

Parcel transportation and delivery businesses;

Veterinary and pet supply business and services;

Home and business cleaning and maintenance services;

Educational institutions, public and private K-12 schools, private colleges and universities, trade schools, post-secondary, and technical colleges, but only as needed to facilitate online or distance learning and essential functions;

Landscaping and nurseries;

Production, distribution, and sale of household consumer goods such as cleaning and personal care products;

Essential building maintenance and security;

Individuals whose job functions require them to be at their work location and who are essential to preserving the information systems, accounting, and human resource infrastructures of any business which is otherwise in substantial compliance with this order;

Daycare and childcare businesses shall remain open and should prioritize children of parents working for essential infrastructure sectors, businesses, or service providers to the extent practicable;

Nonprofit entities providing support and assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Other businesses and services that may be determined are essential for the continued safety and security of the City of Tullahoma and Coffee County.

The full proclamation can be read at Tullahomatn.gov.