Camden, Tn., Woman Charged With Killing Grandparents

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Camden Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Camden woman on charges connected to a double homicide of her grandparents.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI agents joined the investigation on Monday into a double homicide in Camden. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Camden Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Vicksburg Avenue and discovered both residents deceased inside. The deceased individuals have been identified as Eugene McDaniel, 82, and Celeste McDaniel, 67.



During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators determined Katelyn Taylor, 28, the granddaughter of the deceased individuals, as the person responsible.

She has been charged with two count of criminal homicide and booked into the Benton County Jail. Her bond is set at $500,000.

