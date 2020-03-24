32-Year-Old Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Wilson Road Monday Evening

A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a traffic accident Monday evening on Wilson Road.

Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the two-vehicle traffic crash at 6:03 p.m. at 5200 Wilson Road.



Police said a Toyota Corolla, was traveling north on Wilson Road, while a GMC Sierra was travelling south. The Toyota lost control, crossed the double yellow line and a collision occurred.



The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on scene by Hamilton County EMS.



The driver of the GMC, a 28-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



