Georgia Coronavirus Cases Spiral To 1,097; 38 Now Dead; 361 Hospitalized; Atlanta Mayor Orders 14-Day Home Confinement

Georgia coronavirus cases have spiraled to, 1097, and now 38 have died from the deadly new strain of virus in the state. The state health department said 361 have been hospitalized.

The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

State Health officials said, "Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories. These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time."

It has now reached 87 Georgia counties.

Two Georgia healthcare workers have now died.

A 42-year-old employee of a hospital in Newnan was found dead at her home during a welfare check. It was estimated she had been dead 12-16 hours. Her young child was with her when she was found.

An employee of Donalsonville Hospital in Seminole County died at another facility after testing positive. Hospital officials wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee and send our thoughts and prayers to all friends and family.” A second employee at the hospital was said to have also tested positive and was in isolation.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottom ordered residents to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 76 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 12 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to eight.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 191 now in Fulton County and 90 in Cobb County. There are now 97 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 46 cases with one death. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 21. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

Dougherty County (Albany), where six have died, has risen to 101 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 24 cases.

Whitfield County is still listed with two, and Catoosa and Chattooga counties with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 30 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) 26. Clarke County (Athens) has 17 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 16.

An expert in pandemics at Emory, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, has called on Governor Brian Kemp to "shut the state down." He said the state is about to reach "the point of no return" in dealing with the highly contagious virus. He said Georgia hospitals could be overrun with thousands of more patients than they have hospital beds.