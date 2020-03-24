Chattanooga Area Under Tornado Warning
 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 63.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Georgia Coronavirus Cases Spiral To 1,097; 38 Now Dead; 361 Hospitalized; Atlanta Mayor Orders 14-Day Home Confinement

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Georgia coronavirus cases have spiraled to, 1097, and now 38 have died from the deadly new strain of virus in the state. The state health department said 361 have been hospitalized.

The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

State Health officials said, "Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories. These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time."

It has now reached 87 Georgia counties.

Two Georgia healthcare workers have now died.

A 42-year-old employee of a hospital in Newnan was found dead at her home during a welfare check. It was estimated she had been dead 12-16 hours. Her young child was with her when she was found.

An employee of Donalsonville Hospital in Seminole County died at another facility after testing positive. Hospital officials wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee and send our thoughts and prayers to all friends and family.” A second employee at the hospital was said to have also tested positive and was in isolation.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottom ordered residents to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 76 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 12 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to eight. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 191 now in Fulton County and 90 in Cobb County. There are now 97 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 46 cases with one death. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 21. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

Dougherty County (Albany), where six have died, has risen to 101 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 24 cases.

Whitfield County is still listed with two, and Catoosa and Chattooga counties with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 30 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) 26. Clarke County (Athens) has 17 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 16.

An expert in pandemics at Emory, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, has called on Governor Brian Kemp to "shut the state down." He said the state is about to reach "the point of no return" in dealing with the highly contagious virus. He said Georgia hospitals could be overrun with thousands of more patients than they have hospital beds. 

 


March 24, 2020

Lodge Cast Iron Temporarily Suspends Production To Protect Employees

March 24, 2020

Governor Lee Calls Out National Guard To Assist With Expanded Testing

March 24, 2020

City Of East Ridge Restricts Access To Government Facilities


Lodge Cast Iron announced on Tuesday it will temporarily suspend production in its South Pittsburg, cast iron foundries beginning Wednesday through Sunday, April 5, as a protective measure for ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee has mobilized the National Guard to assist with expanded testing efforts. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are preparing to assist 35 remote assessment facilities ... (click for more)

The city of East Ridge government will be restricting access to City Hall, City Court and all other indoor government facilities to all patrons and visitors beginning Wednesday until further ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Lodge Cast Iron Temporarily Suspends Production To Protect Employees

Lodge Cast Iron announced on Tuesday it will temporarily suspend production in its South Pittsburg, cast iron foundries beginning Wednesday through Sunday, April 5, as a protective measure for its employees during the COVID-19 outbreak. “Through this uncertain and unprecedented time, Lodge is committed to keeping our employees healthy and safe,” said Mike Otterman, president ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Calls Out National Guard To Assist With Expanded Testing

Governor Bill Lee has mobilized the National Guard to assist with expanded testing efforts. 250 personnel, including 150 medical personnel, are preparing to assist 35 remote assessment facilities in rural areas. The governor extended statewide school closure to April 24. The Department of Education has secured a partnership with PBS to offer instructional content ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I’ll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I’m thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors