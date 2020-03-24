 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 58.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Local Medical Society Urges Governor To Do More On Virus Response; Asks Him To Order 4-Week Shelter At Home

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The Chattanooga-Hamilton Medical Society is asking Governor Bill Lee to do more to "get ahead of the curve" on the coronavirus crisis, including ordering residents of the state to shelter at home for up to four weeks.

Dr. James Haynes, president, said, "Most medical researchers project that we only have days to act to flatten the curve of COVID-19, to expand the surge capacity of our health care systems, and to save the lives of many Tennesseans."

He also asked that the governor do anything possible to expand the supply of personal protective equipment worn by medical personnel in dealing with patients with the highly-contagious virus.

The letter thanks the state for approving $150 million for medical supplies and equipment, but said it is unclear on how to apply for some of the funds.

There is a continual shortage of testing equipment, including swabs, Dr. Haynes said.

Here is his letter:

Dear Governor Lee:

We are writing on behalf of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society to urge you to take additional immediate further actions to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Most medical researchers project that we have only days to act to flatten the curve of COVID-19, to expand the surge capacity of our health care systems, and to save the lives of many Tennesseans.

First, we urge you to issue an immediate four-week "shelter at home" order, with need assessed on a weekly basis and with the potential to extend as needed. We recognize the difficulty that creates for so many of our citizens, but we also recognize the greater danger from failing in our duty to mitigate the spread of this novel virus as directed by scientists, epidemiologists, the CDC and our President.

Second, we urge you to take any actions possible to dramatically increase production, procurement, and coordination of personal protective equipment {PPE). In the absence of federal action, which has not yet been implemented, supplies are rapidly dwindling. It  is crucial that we protect health care professionals  so that they remain healthy to treat the  volume of patients who will contract the virus.

Third, we profoundly appreciate the state funding that was approved this week by the Tennessee General Assembly - $150 million. These resources are urgently needed to purchase PPE and other needed resources, such as rapid expansion of ICU/ventilator capacity, but we are not aware of any existing directives on the process to do this. Time is of the essence on this issue. Please direct us on the process to access this critical state funding.

Fourth, we continue to experience a shortage of COVID-19 tests and test supplies, such as swabs. If one component (materials, transport, processing, result reporting, or provider's ability to interpret results and educate patients) is missing, testing effectiveness will be severely compromised. Urgently utilize your best influence to obtain tests and ancillary testing supplies in sufficient quantities to meet the demand that we expect in the upcoming weeks and months.

Fifth, we support the request by the Tennessee Medical Association asking that all counties in the State of Tennessee be declared disaster areas in terms of making loans available from the Small Business Administration (SBA). Many medical practices are also small businesses, and they will need assistance as they transition practices, as they are doing right now, from regular patient care to full-fledged crisis response.

On behalf of our 1,000 member physicians, we appreciate your efforts on behalf of all Tennesseans, and we stand ready to assist you in any way possible.

 

 


March 24, 2020

Rock City Closing Until Further Notice; Has Layoffs

Rock City Gardens and the Battles for Chattanooga museum will remain closed until further notice. Clumpies Ice Cream has closed its scoop shops for the time being, but will continue to offer online ordering and local delivery service. Starbucks on Lookout Mountain will remain open for carryout service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at this time. “We have made the difficult ... (click for more)

Bradley County Storm Shelters Will Not Be Available Due To Virus Issue

Bradley County Emergency Management officials said there was a possibility of severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday night, but said storm shelters would not be available. That is due to new rules limiting too many people gathering and spreading the coronavirus. Officials said it appeared the worst of the storms would be around 7 p.m. They recommended that residents find ... (click for more)

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I’ll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I’m thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


