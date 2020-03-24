 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 62.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Online Kindergarten Registration Still Scheduled To Begin March 30

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Online registration for kindergarten in Hamilton County Schools for the 2020-2021 school year begins Monday and runs through Friday, April 3. Even though schools are closed, the online registration will continue. 

The district has postponed the day planned during the registration period to provide on-site registration opportunities at schools. 

Parents can access online kindergarten registration on the district’s website at www.hcde.org. Look under the “Parents & Students” tab on the home page for “Registration Information.”  Video tutorials will be available on the registration site to assist parents with the online process.

To attend kindergarten this fall, a child must be five years of age on or before August 15, 2020. Documents will be necessary to complete registration. Parents can upload the documents required during the online registration process. 

Documents parents will need to complete registration:

• A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate or officially acceptable evidence of the date of birth;
• A Tennessee School Immunization Certificate available from the Hamilton County Health Department;
• A photo ID of the parent or legal custodian of the child; and
• Proof of court-ordered custody of a child living with a divorced parent, custodian or guardian.
  
Acceptable documents proving residency (two required):

• Lease, mortgage or deed;
• Utility bill (gas, water, electric) dated in the last 30 to 60 days;
• Insurance document (home, health, or life); or
• A government document showing residency.

"If you are not sure which school serves your area, the School Zone Finder on the Hamilton County Schools website will help you find the information," officials said.
 
When schools reopen, a date will be announced for parents and children to visit school sites.


