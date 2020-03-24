Chattanooga Area Under Tornado Warning
Lodge Cast Iron Temporarily Suspends Production To Protect Employees

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Lodge Cast Iron announced on Tuesday it will temporarily suspend production in its South Pittsburg, cast iron foundries beginning Wednesday through Sunday, April 5, as a protective measure for its employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Through this uncertain and unprecedented time, Lodge is committed to keeping our employees healthy and safe,” said Mike Otterman, president and CEO, Lodge Cast Iron. “With increasing state and federal concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, we are proactively taking more drastic measures and have made the decision to temporarily suspend production in our foundries to protect our employees and their families.”

Lodge will support and compensate employees while manufacturing is suspended and the foundries will remain open for essential operations and personnel only. Before resuming normal production, Lodge will assess the news and recommendations from local and federal governments to ensure operations can restart as safely and smoothly as possible.

In support of the loyal cast iron community and the brand’s dedication to staying connected and grounded, Lodge will continue to be a resource for at-home recipes, tips, tricks, cooking questions and more during this time. All Lodge products will still be available for sale on www.lodgemfg.com with free shipping for online purchases through March 29 and Lodge will continue to service their vast retail customer base.


Governor Lee Calls Out National Guard To Assist With Expanded Testing

City Of East Ridge Restricts Access To Government Facilities


We Are All In This Together

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

