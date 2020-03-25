47 Have Now Died Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Rise To 1,387 From 1,097 On Tuesday; Whitfield County Now Has 4 Cases Including School Employee

Forty-seven people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 the day before.

The cases have spiraled to 1,387 - up from 1,097.

The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 438 have been hospitalized.

Cases in Whitfield are up from two to four. One is an employee at Dalton High School who is said to be recovering at home and doing well. The employee was last at the school on March 13.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 82 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 14 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at nine.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 204 now in Fulton County and 91 in Cobb County. There are now 125 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 69 cases. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 29.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen to 123 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 25 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 36 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) jumped to 50. Clarke County (Athens) has 21 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 19.