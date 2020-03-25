 Thursday, March 26, 2020 Weather

47 Have Now Died Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Rise To 1,387 From 1,097 On Tuesday; Whitfield County Now Has 4 Cases Including School Employee

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Forty-seven people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 the day before.

The cases have spiraled to 1,387 - up from 1,097.

The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 438 have been hospitalized.

Cases in Whitfield are up from two to four. One is an employee at Dalton High School who is said to be recovering at home and doing well. The employee was last at the school on March 13. 

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 82 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 14 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at nine. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 204 now in Fulton County and 91 in Cobb County. There are now 125 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 69 cases. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 29.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen to 123 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 25 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 36 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) jumped to 50. Clarke County (Athens) has 21 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 19.

 


March 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 25, 2020

Baylor School Science Researchers Step Up To Provide 4-Hour Coronavirus Testing; Coppinger Says Lab Can Eventually Do Up To 300 Per Day

March 25, 2020

Man Facing Six Counts Of Aggravated Assault After He Is Accused Of Shooting Fireworks At Children


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANNE, VIJAR 413 AZALA DALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON ROADWAYS ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that Baylor School science researchers have stepped up to convert the school's lab for coronavirus testing. He said there would be a four-hour turnaround ... (click for more)

Theodore Hamilton, 57, is facing six counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot fireworks and a bullet at children and adults. On Tuesday officers responded to a shots fired call ... (click for more)




Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


