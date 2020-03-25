Health Department Requests COVID-19 Response Effort Supplies

The Hamilton County Health Department is asking any medical, dental, or other health offices to donate any of the following supplies to the Health Department for the COVID-19 pandemic response:· Synthetic fiber swabs with plastic or aluminum shafts (these are similar to swabs used for other viral testing; ex: flu, measles, RVP). These can be refrigerated viral collection swabs. The swabs cannot be calcium alginate swabs or swabs with wooden shafts, as they may contain substances that inactivate some viruses and inhibit PCR testing.· Sterile tubes containing 2-3 ml of viral transport media (ex.universal viral transport), or Liquid Amies-based transport media.· E-Swab by Copan (Catalogue # 481C and 482C) with regular or flex minitip applicator, or Opti-Swab by Puritan (Catalogue # LA-117), swab included in kit (Catalog # 3317-H).· Dry swab in salineSupplies:- Puritan: 25-3317-H, 25-3316-U, 25-3316-H, 25-3317-U, 25-3318-U, 25-3318- H, 25-3319-H, 25-3320-U, 25-3320-U EMB 100MM, 25-3320-U EMB 80MM, 25-3320-H and 25-3320-H EMB 80MM.- Copan: 501CS01, 503CS01, 516CS01, 518CS01 and 534CS01.· 2-3 mL sterile, leak-proof, screw-cap sputum collection cup or sterile dry container.· Gowns· Gloves· N95 masks· Face shieldsIf anyone has any of these supplies, they should contact Health Department Emergency Management Planner April Priest at 423-315-3994, or email at AprilP@HamiltonTN.org.