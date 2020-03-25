 Thursday, March 26, 2020 Weather

City of East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Council To Hold Electronic Meeting

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions.  In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily close.  This proclamation will take effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

“This order basically does not permit services which require close contact,” said Chris Dorsey, East Ridge city manager.  “This includes businesses such as spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, and tanning salons.  Businesses that cannot regulate social distancing requirements are also restricted, such as movie theaters, concert venues, and retail shopping malls.”  

East Ridge City Mayor Brian Williams added that any business considered essential, such as “brick and mortar stores,” grocery stores, drug stores, and service stations, will remain open but are asked to follow safe social distance requirements with their customers.

This includes maintaining reasonable efforts to keep customers six feet apart and frequent use of sanitizing products on common surfaces. 

All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people occurring outside a household are prohibited until further notice. 

For more information, go to the City of East Ridge website at www.eastridgetn.gov or contact City Hall at 423-867-7711.

Also, city of East Ridge officials announced that they are issuing a public notice in accordance with Governor Bill Lee's Executive Order No.16 permitting participation of City Council members by electronic or other means of communication.  It will be Thursday at 6 p.m.

Public access to the physical location of the City Council meeting is limited solely to the following individuals: 

1) Mayor and City Council Members 2) City Manager and Assistant City Manager 3) City Attorney 4) City Finance Director 5) City Recorder.

A copy of the City Council Meeting's Agenda is available at the City's website at www.eastridgetn.gov

Since there will be no opportunity for live citizen comments during the meeting, any citizen desiring to address the City Council may submit his or her comments via E-mail to the following address: mayor@eastridgetn.gov.  Emails will only be accepted from East Ridge Citizens on Thursday between the hours of 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

All emails must have the name and address clearly identified in the correspondence. The city will make sure that all emails are made available to members of the City Council, but the City Council will use discretion concerning reading emails not related to city business or do not meet ethical or moral standards. 

The video of the March 26 City Council Meeting will be accessible via YouTube on Friday at the following City website link:  http://eastridgetn.gov/Government/Meetings-Notices/City Video-Archive.aspx

Public access to the City Council meeting will be available electronically with video/audible live access to the meeting. The public may access the meeting electronically with the following instructions: Live access via Facebook Live. 

·       Sign into Facebook at www.facebook.com.

·       In the search bar, type "City of East Ridge -         Government".

·       Click on the link for the live meeting. 


March 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 25, 2020

Baylor School Science Researchers Step Up To Provide 4-Hour Coronavirus Testing; Coppinger Says Lab Can Eventually Do Up To 300 Per Day

March 25, 2020

Man Facing Six Counts Of Aggravated Assault After He Is Accused Of Shooting Fireworks At Children


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANNE, VIJAR 413 AZALA DALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON ROADWAYS

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that Baylor School science researchers have stepped up to convert the school's lab for coronavirus testing. He said there would be a four-hour turnaround

Theodore Hamilton, 57, is facing six counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot fireworks and a bullet at children and adults. On Tuesday officers responded to a shots fired call




Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation's Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women's basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed


