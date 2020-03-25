Man Facing Six Counts Of Aggravated Assault After He Is Accused Of Shooting Fireworks At Children

Theodore Hamilton, 57, is facing six counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly shot fireworks and a bullet at children and adults.

On Tuesday officers responded to a shots fired call on Noah Reid Road. When they arrived, a woman told them her grandchildren and their friends called her and asked for a ride. They were down the road, so she and her daughter drove to the residence to pick up the children and one other adult.

She said Hamilton saw them driving down the road, pulled out a firearm, and fired a shot.

According to the police report, the two women “left the scene immediately.” When police arrived, some of the children were inside the woman’s vehicle, and some were walking down the road.

According to the police report, Hamilton was visibly intoxicated, “his speech was unclear, his gait was unsteady and he gave off an odor commonly associated with alcoholic beverages.” Hamilton told police he had returned from getting his mail when the children “rushed” him.

According to the police report, Hamilton believed his only means of defense was to fire a firework at them. Police found unused roman candles on Hamilton’s kitchen counter but there was no evidence to show that fireworks had been used.

Police found a 9mm shell casing in Hamilton’s driveway, but they did not find a firearm in his home. Hamilton was then arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.