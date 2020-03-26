 Thursday, March 26, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga City Court Suspends All Cases Until April 30

Thursday, March 26, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee are suspended until Thursday, April 30.

Chattanooga City Court will remain open under this directive, but will not hear any cases during this time. All cases set during this time will be rescheduled.  

To limit contact with the public, the City Court Clerk’s Office is suspending any in-person operations, but will be available via telephone and email during regular business hours. 

Payments may be made through the mail to City Court Clerk, 600 Market St., Room 104, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, online at www.chattanooga.gov or at the City Court Clerk’s Office drop box.  

For any questions, contact the Clerk’s Office at 423-643-7541 or 311.


March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

March 26, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 26, 2020

Garrett Not Seeing Rise In Domestic Disharmony


Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Despite reports from elsewhere in the country that domestic violence is on the rise, Chief Deputy Austin Garrett of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said he has not seen that trend in ... (click for more)




Breaking News

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors