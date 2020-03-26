In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee are suspended until Thursday, April 30.

Chattanooga City Court will remain open under this directive, but will not hear any cases during this time. All cases set during this time will be rescheduled.



To limit contact with the public, the City Court Clerk’s Office is suspending any in-person operations, but will be available via telephone and email during regular business hours.

Payments may be made through the mail to City Court Clerk, 600 Market St., Room 104, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402, online at www.chattanooga.gov or at the City Court Clerk’s Office drop box.



For any questions, contact the Clerk’s Office at 423-643-7541 or 311.