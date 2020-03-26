Dalton Women Arrested After Stabbing Her Boyfriend

A Dalton woman was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident at a local extended stay lodge sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg. The victim is expected to recover from his injury.

Police were dispatched to the Underwood Lodge at 1306 Underwood St. to a report of a man with a stab wound shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering bleeding from a wound to his upper right thigh. The responding officers were able to cut off the victim’s pants leg and apply a tourniquet to limit the bleeding.

The victim told officers that he was stabbed by his girlfriend, Sanna Noland. Firefighters and EMS then responded to the scene and took over care for the victim, who was ultimately transported to the hospital.

Officers then went to the room where the stabbing took place, and eventually entered the room and found Sanna Rose Noland, 40, hiding in the bathroom. She eventually came out and surrendered to officers without incident. She was taken back to the Police Services Center where she was interviewed and ultimately arrested.

She was charged with one count of aggravated assault and also a probation violation.





