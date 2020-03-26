 Thursday, March 26, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Women Arrested After Stabbing Her Boyfriend

A Dalton woman was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident at a local extended stay lodge sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound to his leg. The victim is expected to recover from his injury.

Police were dispatched to the Underwood Lodge at 1306 Underwood St. to a report of a man with a stab wound shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering bleeding from a wound to his upper right thigh. The responding officers were able to cut off the victim’s pants leg and apply a tourniquet to limit the bleeding.

The victim told officers that he was stabbed by his girlfriend, Sanna Noland. Firefighters and EMS then responded to the scene and took over care for the victim, who was ultimately transported to the hospital.

Officers then went to the room where the stabbing took place, and eventually entered the room and found Sanna Rose Noland, 40, hiding in the bathroom. She eventually came out and surrendered to officers without incident. She was taken back to the Police Services Center where she was interviewed and ultimately arrested.

She was charged with one count of aggravated assault and also a probation violation.


 


East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

First Alabama Coronavirus Death Is From Jackson County; State Up To 501 Cases

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily

First Alabama Coronavirus Death Is From Jackson County; State Up To 501 Cases

Alabama's first coronavirus death was from Jackson County, health authorities said. The patient was a part-time employee at the Jackson County Courthouse. It was reported earlier that the Jackson County case was a female resident of Bryant. The patient had under-lying health issues and died out of state, it was stated. Jackson is the closest Alabama county to Chattanooga.

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation's Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women's basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each

Dan Fleser: What We're Missing In UT Sports

KNOXVILLE – Basketball comes to mind first when considering University of Tennessee athletics and what's lost this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sport's postseason is unlike any other. Even if UT's presence on both the men's and women's side was diminished this year, their participation would've drawn interest and created conversation. The fact that both sports


