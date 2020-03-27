 Friday, March 27, 2020 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Go To 64; Cases Jump Over 2,000

Friday, March 27, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Friday that 64 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to over 2,000 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 566 have been hospitalized.

Whitfield County has six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far. 

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 98 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 20 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) jumped to 12. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 307 in Fulton County - up from 231 in one day. now in Fulton County and 144 in Cobb County. There are now 181 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 102 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) have surged to 46.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156 and now to 193. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone up to 35.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 46 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 55. Clarke County (Athens) has 32 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 24.

 


Property Crimes Detectives from both the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department have identified and arrested Lorenzo Darnell Ashley, who burglarized two Dollar General ... (click for more)

Even with large swaths of the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few businesses and services have been deemed essential. Among these are shipping entities like the Post Office, ... (click for more)

The East Ridge City Council met on Thursday evening with the public access available electronically through Facebook due to the health threat from COVID-19. At the meeting, the council members ... (click for more)




Property Crimes Detectives from both the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department have identified and arrested Lorenzo Darnell Ashley, who burglarized two Dollar General stores on three separate occasions in a two-day span, said police. A Dollar General store on Dalton Pike was burglarized Saturday after forced entry was made into the business. Two ... (click for more)

Even with large swaths of the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few businesses and services have been deemed essential. Among these are shipping entities like the Post Office, FedEx, Amazon and, of course, UPS. When asked for a statement, UPS Public Relations explained why the company was still considered essential. Aside from shipping important items like medicine, ... (click for more)

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson. ... (click for more)


