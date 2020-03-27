Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Go To 64; Cases Jump Over 2,000

Georgia state health officials said Friday that 64 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have spiraled to over 2,000 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 566 have been hospitalized.

Whitfield County has six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoid the virus thus far.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 98 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 20 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) jumped to 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 307 in Fulton County - up from 231 in one day. now in Fulton County and 144 in Cobb County. There are now 181 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 102 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) have surged to 46.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, has risen in one day from 123 cases to 156 and now to 193. Lee County, which is near Albany, has gone up to 35.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 46 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 55. Clarke County (Athens) has 32 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 24.