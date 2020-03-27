Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Spiral To 1,203; Hamilton County Up To 32 Cases; Nashville Increases To 312 Cases; Another Patient Dies There; State Up To 6 Deaths

Tennessee conoravirus cases have jumped to 1,203 - up from 957 on Thursday, state Health Department officials said Friday. Six have died from the virus in the state.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 312 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 20 cases in the past 24 hours. The ages of confirmed cases range from two months to 84 years.

A second patient, a 67-year-old man who had underlying health conditions, has died after a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Twelve other patients remain hospitalized. Fifty-five people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Cases in Hamilton County have gone up to 32 from 30 on Thursday. Fifteen are hospitalized with the virus. There are 18 male and 14 female. There are 25 white, six black and one Asian.

Age ranges on Hamilton County positive cases are:

18-49 years 12 50-64 years 6 65+ years 14

Bradley County has increased to six cases.

Grundy County and Meigs County have one case each. Marion County is at two cases.

There are three cases of the virus in Franklin County.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County is at two.

Nashville health officials said the county added 36 new cases on Thursday and is up to 293. There have been two deaths there. Twelve are currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Nashville.

Shelby County has climbed to 147, and Knox County has 26.

It is now in 57 of the state's 95 counties.

.