Senator Lamar Alexander on Friday said his daughter has tested positive for coronavirus and her husband is ill.

The couple live in Westchester County, N.Y., which has been one of the hardest hit sections.

The Senator said on a talk show, “My daughter in New York lives in Westchester County where they’ve had all this trouble and she tested positive. She was pretty sick and she’s in her 40’s. You can take it one day and be okay and the next day you’re sick.”