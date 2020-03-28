McKamey Animal Center Grateful For Local Community Stepping Forward

McKamey Animal Center reported an enormous outpouring of foster and adoption support and is now asking those interested in fostering to be patient.

"Thanks to our community's outstanding response, we’ve placed almost every adoptable pet into a home," said Jamie McAloon, executive director. "We are now in a safe zone and will be postponing any foster care appointments until April 15, as we know the need for more is only a few weeks away." Foster applications can be found here.

Because of this success, MAC just assisted several smaller shelters in the surrounding area by taking in 30 animals from those shelters who needed help. Adoptions are still taking place, and appointments can be scheduled here.

Financial support and donations of supplies are still critical, as COVID19 forced fundraising events to be postponed. Many of the safety net programs designed to help people keep their pet when disasters, like COVID19 strike, are dependent solely on contributions and grants. The need for MAC's pet food bank, dog houses, medical care, emergency boarding are expected to rise quickly.

MAC has also created an Amazon Baby Registry for those interested in purchasing supplies to be shipped direct for the kittens, puppies, and orphaned wildlife that will enter their doors over the coming months as peak season approaches.

To donate or learn more visit mckameyanimalcenter.org