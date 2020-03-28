McKamey Animal Center Grateful For Local Community Stepping Forward

 Saturday, March 28, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

McKamey Animal Center reported an enormous outpouring of foster and adoption support and is now asking those interested in fostering to be patient.

"Thanks to our community's outstanding response, we’ve placed almost every adoptable pet into a home," said Jamie McAloon, executive director. "We are now in a safe zone and will be postponing any foster care appointments until April 15, as we know the need for more is only a few weeks away." Foster applications can be found here.

Because of this success, MAC just assisted several smaller shelters in the surrounding area by taking in 30 animals from those shelters who needed help. Adoptions are still taking place, and appointments can be scheduled here.

Financial support and donations of supplies are still critical, as COVID19 forced fundraising events to be postponed. Many of the safety net programs designed to help people keep their pet when disasters, like COVID19 strike, are dependent solely on contributions and grants. The need for MAC's pet food bank, dog houses, medical care, emergency boarding are expected to rise quickly.

MAC has also created an Amazon Baby Registry for those interested in purchasing supplies to be shipped direct for the kittens, puppies, and orphaned wildlife that will enter their doors over the coming months as peak season approaches.

To donate or learn more visit mckameyanimalcenter.org


Judge Breen Dismisses Case Against Chattanooga Police Detective And City

Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C. representing a Chattanooga Police detective won a victory before the United States District Court Judge Daniel Breen in a civil rights lawsuit involving a suspect’s claims against the detective and the Chattanooga Police Department. Nearly three years ago, August 2017, Detective Mike Early saw a suspect with an ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 --- BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE 2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Lives Above Business

Trump said of the economy “I’d love to have it open by Easter, OK? I would love to have it open by Easter. I will tell you that right now.” Wouldn't we all? It would be wonderful. There's a difference between I'd Love" and "I intend." Some people "love" to twist words to justify a rambling diatribe. Steve Campbell McDonald, Tn. (click for more)

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


