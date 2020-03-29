 Sunday, March 29, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 83, 2,683 Cases

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Sunday evening that 83 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 80 just this morning.

The cases have climbed to 2,683, up 32 from this morning's report. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 678 have been hospitalized, which is 25 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County has eight cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far. 

Catoosa County remains at three cases and Chattooga County remains at one. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 119 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) now has 28 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is still at 14. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 425 in Fulton County and 228 in Cobb County. There are now 273 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 145 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 59.

Twelve have died in Fulton County and 9 in Cobb County.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 247 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 43 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 60 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) has 70. Clarke County (Athens) remains at 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) increased to 33 cases.


March 29, 2020

The Army

March 29, 2020

COVID-19 Unified Command Announces Actions Taken In Gallatin Center For Rehabilitation COVID-19 Outbreak

March 29, 2020

2nd Member Of UTC Campus Community Tests Positive For Coronavirus


We're in the army now Each with our own platoon We'll work together toward Some sunny afternoon We're gathered at the base Our sentries guard the door The mission was explained To ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is ... (click for more)

UTC officials were informed on Sunday that another member of the UTC campus community tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with guidance from public health officials at the county and ... (click for more)




Breaking News

The Army

We're in the army now Each with our own platoon We'll work together toward Some sunny afternoon We're gathered at the base Our sentries guard the door The mission was explained To love each other more We'll stand at arms as one No greater strength exists No enemy can break Our bond if we persist We're in the army now All soldiers of the war But in ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Unified Command Announces Actions Taken In Gallatin Center For Rehabilitation COVID-19 Outbreak

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 Unified Command announced the following actions taken for a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Unified Command is a joint operation between the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. "Unified Command has worked in partnership with ... (click for more)

Opinion

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashamed, I Apologize

There is a wise newspaper rule: “When in doubt, leave it out,” and please allow me to apologize for a grievous blunder in “The Saturday Funnies” (which has since be removed from the Chattanoogan.com website.) I had read where humor can get you through almost anything and was moved that the Jewish people, looking in the very near eyes of death, embraced humor to help in their ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors