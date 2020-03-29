Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 83, 2,683 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Sunday evening that 83 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 80 just this morning.

The cases have climbed to 2,683, up 32 from this morning's report. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 678 have been hospitalized, which is 25 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County has eight cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa County remains at three cases and Chattooga County remains at one.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 119 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) now has 28 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is still at 14.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 425 in Fulton County and 228 in Cobb County. There are now 273 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 145 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 59.

Twelve have died in Fulton County and 9 in Cobb County.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 247 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 43 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 60 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) has 70. Clarke County (Athens) remains at 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) increased to 33 cases.