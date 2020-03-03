 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Attorney General's Office Issues Scam Warning Following Tornado In Nashville

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

As tornado cleanup efforts begin, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office wants to ensure that only legitimate businesses and charities are working alongside the many volunteers to clear debris, repair, and rebuild.

 

“These storms have devastated the lives and hopes of many.

Our communities will step up and help. In fact, they are already doing so,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “Unfortunately, these events also attract opportunists who may appear willing to help but really just want to take advantage of the situation and make some quick money without delivering any products or services.”

 

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office wants you to keep these tips in mind:

 

  • Don’t fall for high pressure sales tactics; urgency is a red flag
  • Be wary of unknown out of state phone numbers
  • Before hiring a contractor, verify proper licensing: verify.tn.gov 

Charity fraud is another common scam that pops up in response to natural disasters. Scammers may solicit donations for tornado victims but pocket the money instead.

 

Charity scams commonly come in the form of a phone call but can also include email, websites or social media, and text messaging.

 

Signs of a charity scam may include:

 

  • A “copy-cat” name that sound like reputable charity.  Some scammers use names that closely resemble those of respected, legitimate organizations.
  • Cash-only donations. Instead, make checks payable to the charitable organization and not to an individual collecting a donation.
  • The caller refuses to disclose the organization’s mission, or how the money will be used
  • Lack of proof your contribution is tax deductible.

If contributing over the Internet, be sure the web site belongs to the charity to which you want to donate.  Make sure that the website is secure, such as a web address that begins with “https:” and that it offers protection of your credit card number.

 

Before donating, confirm you are dealing with a reputable charity through the Tennessee Division of Charitable Solicitations: https://sos.tn.gov/charitable/

 Find a complete list of consumer disaster recovery tips here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/consumer/consumer_affairs/consumer_resources/Disaster-Recovery-Brochure.pdf

For more information on home repair and charity scams, click here: tn.gov/consumer


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors