Red Bank Planning New Parking Lot Near City Hall

Both anticipated and emergency expenses were approved by the Red Bank Commission at the Tuesday night meeting.

To continue receiving dispatch services from the Hamilton County Emergency Communications District, it was necessary for Red Bank to purchase wireless hardware equipment. The commissioners gave approval for spending $12,722 in November 2019 to buy the needed software, but a server to house and maintain the software for the mobile CAD system used in the fire trucks was not included. At the commission meeting, authorization was given to spend an additional $1,888 for the cloud-based server for a total cost not to exceed $14,611.

A parking lot between the police station and fire hall on Dayton Boulevard is being planned. The commissioners authorized an agreement with Arcadis U.S. Inc. for engineering services regarding this project. The planned improvements will also make the police services building and the new parking lot compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Emergency repairs to the bridge located in the 100 block of Laurel Drive are needed due to damage from runoff into Stringers Branch caused by the recent heavy rains. The commissioners unanimously approved making emergency repairs caused by erosion.

The developers of a climate-controlled storage facility being built in an old grocery store at 4707 Dayton Blvd., were granted a 180-day extension to complete the construction. At a previous commission meeting, developers said each step had taken longer than was planned.

On a second and final vote, the city abandoned its right-of-way between 517 Woodrose Lane and 5107 Delashmitt Road. Phil Rose, representing his mother who owns the adjacent properties, said this right-of-way would be used for a shared driveway to access two lots. This decision was recommended by the planning commission since the city has never used the property and has no plans to do so in the future.

City Manager and Public Works Director Tim Thornbury would like residents of Red Bank to know that this is the last week of “leaf season.” He said residents can still bag any left-over leaves and call city hall to pick them up.

Mr. Thornbury was thanked for beautification of the city with landscaping. Commissioner Carol Rose lauded the public works department for replacing old shrubbery with Yoshino Cherry trees along Dayton Boulevard near Memorial Drive, for new plantings in north Red Bank and for clearing underbrush along Dayton Boulevard.