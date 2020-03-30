Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CAL, SHANNA P

2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH

4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVINO, ERNESTO II

3424 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL

9 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULTCANNON, BRETT MATTHEW

1536 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEDT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

CARRINGTON, TRISTON L

7197 FLAGRARGG DRIVE OOLTAWA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

---

CLAY, OCTAVIA NICOLE

39 LANEY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

CURRY, ROBERT

726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

DEWS, JEFFREY D

217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

GARNER, JAMES MAVERICK

236 Madgabend Rd Rossville, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES

3218 Gleason Dr Chattanooga, 374121321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101737

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN

536 Haggard Rd Ringgold, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS

3611 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD

302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON

8830 SPRINGFIELD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

LEWIS, WILLIAM GUSTAVSON

1360 MEADOW WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MANNING, TERESA COLVIN

1414 B REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

MAY, TARA LYNETTE

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM

8719 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

REED, TRACY DAWN

7224 B TYNER RD.

CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL1645 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEWART, JAMES DANIEL ALLEN446 COUNTY ROAD 135 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO---TUCKER, TERRENCE J930 DOUGLAS ST APT 529 CHATTANOOGA, 384787486Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, REGINALD LAMONT1532 PATTON STREET MEMPHIS, 381068670Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO1114 FLYNN ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WREN, MICHAEL LARRY505 SOUTH MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHICOMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON EMSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HURT, RYAN HEATH3205 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073138Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KYLE, CHARLTON DUANEHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---OCONNOR, ASHLEE A6521 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343273Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF THC GUMMIES FOR RESALE

---

PARSON, DONDRE N

2108 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

Here are the mug shots:

