Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CAL, SHANNA P
2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH
4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVINO, ERNESTO II
3424 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUPREE, ANTHONY DONNELL
9 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULTCANNON, BRETT MATTHEW
1536 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEDT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
CARRINGTON, TRISTON L
7197 FLAGRARGG DRIVE OOLTAWA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
---
CLAY, OCTAVIA NICOLE
39 LANEY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
CURRY, ROBERT
726 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
DEWS, JEFFREY D
217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GARNER, JAMES MAVERICK
236 Madgabend Rd Rossville, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, JIMMY CHARLES
3218 Gleason Dr Chattanooga, 374121321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
4305 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101737
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HARRIS, PRESTON RYAN
536 Haggard Rd Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, ANDRIAN DECARLOS
3611 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
302 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
8830 SPRINGFIELD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
LEWIS, WILLIAM GUSTAVSON
1360 MEADOW WOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MANNING, TERESA COLVIN
1414 B REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MAY, TARA LYNETTE
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
8719 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
REED, TRACY DAWN
7224 B TYNER RD.
CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RENO, KRISTAL MICHELLE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
1645 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEWART, JAMES DANIEL ALLEN
446 COUNTY ROAD 135 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
TUCKER, TERRENCE J
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 529 CHATTANOOGA, 384787486
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, REGINALD LAMONT
1532 PATTON STREET MEMPHIS, 381068670
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO
1114 FLYNN ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
WREN, MICHAEL LARRY
505 SOUTH MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON EMS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HURT, RYAN HEATH
3205 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073138
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KYLE, CHARLTON DUANE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER GLENN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
OCONNOR, ASHLEE A
6521 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343273
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF THC GUMMIES FOR RESALE
---
PARSON, DONDRE N
2108 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
Here are the mug shots:
