Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 87; Now 2,809 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 87 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. The cases have climbed to 2,809. It was at 800 just one week ago. 

Officials said 707 have been hospitalized, which is 25 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County has seven cases. Dade and Walker counties remain among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far. 

Catoosa County remains at three cases and Chattooga County remains at one. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 121 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) remains at 28 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) has increased to 15. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 463 in Fulton County and 245 in Cobb County. There are now 281 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 158 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 61.

Fourteen have died in Fulton County and 9 in Cobb County.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 267 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 44 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 61 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) has 81. Clarke County (Athens) increased to 41 cases and Hall (Gainesville) increased to 34 cases.


President Trump Extends Guidelines To April 30 To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

Emission Testing To Resume May 1

Erlanger Adding Triage Tents Outside Emergency Room Entrances


President Donald Trump extended the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines to April 30 in an effort to slow the COVID-19 Pandemic. "The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will ... (click for more)

County Clerk Bill Knowles reminded motorists, “The Governor’s recent Executive Order only waives emission testing for vehicle tag renewals that expire through April 30. However, first time title ... (click for more)

As part of its ongoing Emergency Management Preparedness plans, Erlanger is in the process of erecting additional triage tents outside its emergency rooms at Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Children’s ... (click for more)




Erlanger Implements Temporary Cost-Cutting Plan In Needed Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Erlanger is among the nation’s essential public safety net hospitals which operate on particularly thin margins. To help offset the significant costs of treating patients with life-threatening emergencies, chronic disease and traumatic injuries, Erlanger and other safety net hospitals have relied on such services as elective surgery procedures and imaging to maintain financial viability. ... (click for more)

President Trump Extends Guidelines To April 30 To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump extended the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines to April 30 in an effort to slow the COVID-19 Pandemic. "The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” said the president during his Sunday press conference. “Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread. On Tuesday we will be finalizing these plans and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Suicides Than Virus

In a week where six Tennesseans died of the coronavirus, it is disheartening indeed to learn more people in our state died of suicide last week. While the actual number of those who took their lives across the state isn’t yet known, the fact that nine in Knoxville died by their own hand within a 48-hour period last week is frightening. What is worst is the prediction the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Chattanooga's Mount Rushmore Of Football Players

Today I'll continue with my Mount Rushmore theme as we enter week number three of self-isolation or self-quarantine in order to slow down and eventually stop this deadly coronavirus. Keep in mind the players chosen represent athletes that I have personally seen play at some level. Today, it's football players. Reggie White-Howard, Tennessee, USFL Memphis Showboats and NFL. Eagles, ... (click for more)


