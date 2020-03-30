Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 87; Now 2,809 Cases

Georgia state health officials said Monday that 87 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. The cases have climbed to 2,809. It was at 800 just one week ago.

Officials said 707 have been hospitalized, which is 25 percent of the total number of cases.



Whitfield County has seven cases. Dade and Walker counties remain among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa County remains at three cases and Chattooga County remains at one.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 121 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) remains at 28 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) has increased to 15.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 463 in Fulton County and 245 in Cobb County. There are now 281 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 158 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 61.

Fourteen have died in Fulton County and 9 in Cobb County.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 267 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 44 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 61 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) has 81. Clarke County (Athens) increased to 41 cases and Hall (Gainesville) increased to 34 cases.