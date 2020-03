Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

804 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

---

BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE

1092 E ELMORE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BORAN, KASEY LEN

1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BRUMLOW, WILLIAM STEPHEN

16 FAIR OAK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS

---

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

9815B COLONY PARK LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

HENRY, CHARLES LEE

805 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HICKS, BRIAN LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---LAWSON, MAX NICKALUS3001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LEVI, CHRISTOPHER HARLEY181 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---RANDOLPH, ARTHUR LEE1700 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN821 LINDSAY AV CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TOMAS-JOSE, JAIME RENE2302 JUNIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATON DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

