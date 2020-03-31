Playgrounds At Hamilton County Schools Closed Due To Safer At Home Executive Order

Playgrounds at Hamilton County schools are closed at this time due to the Safer at Home Executive Order Governor Bill Lee issued on Monday.

Signs and caution tape will be visible in the areas that are closed at local schools. Groups gathering at locations such as school playgrounds is discouraged as the community works to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Please help the community slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home as much as possible and observing the CDC guidelines.



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

You should maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and other individuals.

Do not gather in groups of 10 or more and always practice social distancing in groups.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you or your child are sick.

A fever must be absent for 24 hours with no fever-reducing medication.Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, use your elbow and not your hands to cover the sneeze or cough.Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.