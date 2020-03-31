 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Playgrounds At Hamilton County Schools Closed Due To Safer At Home Executive Order

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Playgrounds at Hamilton County schools are closed at this time due to the Safer at Home Executive Order Governor Bill Lee issued on Monday. 

Signs and caution tape will be visible in the areas that are closed at local schools.  Groups gathering at locations such as school playgrounds is discouraged as the community works to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Please help the community slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home as much as possible and observing the CDC guidelines.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
You should maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and other individuals.
Do not gather in groups of 10 or more and always practice social distancing in groups.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Stay home when you or your child are sick.

A fever must be absent for 24 hours with no fever-reducing medication.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, use your elbow and not your hands to cover the sneeze or cough.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in 2019, found 96 law enforcement-related deaths. The ... (click for more)

A memorial service will be held later for Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy, who passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr. ... (click for more)

Two juvenile males vandalized the soccer complex on Mouse Creek Road in Bradley County on Sunday. After receiving security video footage from the owners of the soccer complex, Property ... (click for more)




The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in 2019, found 96 law enforcement-related deaths. The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated 38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information on qualifying incidents submitted ... (click for more)

A memorial service will be held later for Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy, who passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr. Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud Seretean and Guy Henley in 1956. He was well-known as a local philanthropist. His granddaughter, Annalee Harlan, is on the Dalton City Council. ... (click for more)

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Rewind Match Up With Seattle Sounders U-23

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning ... (click for more)

Lee Tennis Stays Connected Despite Distance

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando, ... (click for more)


