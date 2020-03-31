TBI Report Shows 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths In Tennessee In 2019

 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 52.0°F   overcast   Overcast

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in 2019, found 96 law enforcement-related deaths.

 

The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated 38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information on qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

 

Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

 

Among the report’s findings:

 

  • In 2019, a total of 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths were reported by 22 different law enforcement agencies and 26 facilities in Tennessee.
  • 30 incidents (32.7%) met the reporting criteria of Deadly Use of Force by a law enforcement officer.
  • Approximately half (46.7%) of reported Deadly Use of Force incidents in 2019 occurred in a residence.
  • White subjects accounted for 71.4% of Deadly Use of Force incidents. Black/African American subjects accounted for 21.4%.

 

The full report can be found on the TBI’s website: tbi.pub/reports.

 

 


Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled. "The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make ... (click for more)

Alexander Says Sweeping Relief Is On Its Way To Help Tennesseans

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday encouraged Tennesseans to visit his website to learn more about how they can take advantage of legislation Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law, that will keep paychecks coming, relieve financial burdens and contain COVID-19. “Sweeping relief is on its way to help keep paychecks coming for Tennessee workers and relieve financial ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Rewind Match Up With Seattle Sounders U-23

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning ... (click for more)

Lee Tennis Stays Connected Despite Distance

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando, ... (click for more)


