TBI Report Shows 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths In Tennessee In 2019

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in 2019, found 96 law enforcement-related deaths.

The report, released in accordance to the requirements in Tennessee Code Annotated 38-10-102, uses established definitions and methodology and provides information on qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Data has been divided into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, Arrest-Related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the report’s findings:

In 2019, a total of 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths were reported by 22 different law enforcement agencies and 26 facilities in Tennessee.

30 incidents (32.7%) met the reporting criteria of Deadly Use of Force by a law enforcement officer.

Approximately half (46.7%) of reported Deadly Use of Force incidents in 2019 occurred in a residence.

White subjects accounted for 71.4% of Deadly Use of Force incidents. Black/African American subjects accounted for 21.4%.

The full report can be found on the TBI’s website: tbi.pub/reports.