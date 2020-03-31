Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Now At 23 - Up 10 From Monday; State Has 405 New Cases; Hamilton County Goes From 39 To 50 Cases; Has Another Death; Bradley Has 10 Cases

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 23 - up 10 in a single day.
Cases in the state jumped to 2,239 from 1,834. Officials said 175 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. It is now in 80 of the state's 95 counties.
Hamilton County now has 50 cases, up from 39 on Monday. Another Hamilton County resident - described as an older patient - died.
Bradley County is up to 10 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County now each have one coronavirus case.
Grundy County is up to four cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County stands at five cases. Bledsoe County has two cases, and Franklin County has five.
McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.
Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Tuesday a total number of 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 98 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Three people have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.
There are 131 cases in Williamson County.
Shelby County has shot up to 428 cases. One of the latest victims was Tim Russell, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Church officials said he has been in the hospital about two weeks.
Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus deaths, is at 66 cases.
Hamilton County results:
|
Positive Test Results
|
42 (50*)
|
Negative Test Results
|
683
|
Total Test Results
|
725
|
Hospitalizations
|
17
|
Quarantined
|
223
|
Recovered
|
26
|
Deaths
|
3
*The cumulative case total on this date is 50, but these tables are based on the 42 cases for which the Health Department has data to report at this stage in the investigations.
Age Demographics
|
18-49 years
|
16
|
50-64 years
|
10
|
65+ years
|
16
|
Not yet determined at the time of press†
|
0
† Not all of the details of a case may be available at the time of publication.
Sex Demographics
|
Male
|
26
|
Female
|
16
|
Not yet determined at the time of press
|
0
Race Demographics
|
White
|
34
|
Black
|
7
|
Asian
|
1
|
Not yet determined at the time of press
|
0
Shelby
428 Confirmed, 32 New
Davidson
391 Confirmed, 27 New
Sumner
184 Confirmed, 20 New
Williamson
131 Confirmed, 20 New
Rutherford
68 Confirmed, 11 New
Knox
66 Confirmed, 14 New
Hamilton
48 Confirmed, 8 New
Wilson
39 Confirmed, 7 New
Robertson
28 Confirmed, 1 New
Blount
25 Confirmed, 15 New
Putnam
24 Confirmed, 0 New
Tipton
21 Confirmed, 5 New
Montgomery
19 Confirmed, 6 New
Dickson
17 Confirmed, 5 New
Maury
15 Confirmed, 4 New
Washington
14 Confirmed, 0 New
Sullivan
13 Confirmed, 2 New
Fayette
12 Confirmed, 2 New
Greene
12 Confirmed, 0 New
Cumberland
11 Confirmed, 0 New
Anderson
10 Confirmed, 1 New
Bradley
10 Confirmed, 1 New
Cheatham
10 Confirmed, 2 New
Loudon
8 Confirmed, 0 New
Sevier
8 Confirmed, 1 New
Gibson
6 Confirmed, 1 New
Jefferson
6 Confirmed, 1 New
Carroll
5 Confirmed, 0 New
Franklin
5 Confirmed, 0 New
Madison
5 Confirmed, 0 New
Marion
5 Confirmed, -1 New
Monroe
5 Confirmed, 2 New
Benton
4 Confirmed, 1 New
Campbell
4 Confirmed, 0 New
DeKalb
4 Confirmed, 0 New
Grundy
4 Confirmed, 2 New
Hawkins
4 Confirmed, 0 New
Macon
4 Confirmed, 1 New
Trousdale
4 Confirmed, 1 New
Cannon
3 Confirmed, 1 New
Chester
3 Confirmed, 0 New
Dyer
3 Confirmed, 0 New
Giles
3 Confirmed, 2 New
McMinn
3 Confirmed, 0 New
Bedford
2 Confirmed, 1 New
Bledsoe
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Claiborne
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Hamblen
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Haywood
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Humphreys
2 Confirmed, 2 New
Johnson
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Lawrence
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Lewis
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Overton
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Perry
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Roane
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Scott
2 Confirmed, 0 New
Smith
2 Confirmed, 1 New
Carter
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Cocke
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Coffee
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Fentress
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Hardeman
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Hardin
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Henry
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Houston
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Lincoln
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Marshall
1 Confirmed, 0 New
McNairy
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Meigs
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Morgan
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Obion
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Rhea
1 Confirmed, 1 New
Sequatchie
1 Confirmed, 1 New
Unicoi
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Union
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Warren
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Wayne
1 Confirmed, 0 New
Weakley
1 Confirmed, 0 New
White
1 Confirmed, 0 New