 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Now At 23 - Up 10 From Monday; State Has 405 New Cases; Hamilton County Goes From 39 To 50 Cases; Has Another Death; Bradley Has 10 Cases

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 23 - up 10 in a single day.

Cases in the state jumped to 2,239 from 1,834. Officials said 175 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. It is now in 80 of the state's 95 counties.

Hamilton County now has 50 cases, up from 39 on Monday. Another Hamilton County resident - described as an older patient - died.

Bradley County is up to 10 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County now each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to four cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County stands at five cases. Bledsoe County has two cases, and Franklin County has five.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Tuesday a total number of 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 98 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Three people have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are 131 cases in Williamson County.

Shelby County has shot up to 428 cases. One of the latest victims was Tim Russell, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Church officials said he has been in the hospital about two weeks. 

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus deaths, is at 66 cases.

Hamilton County results:

Positive Test Results

42 (50*)

Negative Test Results

683

Total Test Results

725

Hospitalizations

17

Quarantined

223

Recovered

26

Deaths

3

*The cumulative case total on this date is 50, but these tables are based on the 42 cases for which the Health Department has data to report at this stage in the investigations.

Age Demographics

18-49 years

16

50-64 years

10

65+ years

16

Not yet determined at the time of press†

0

† Not all of the details of a case may be available at the time of publication.

 

Sex Demographics

Male

26

Female

16

Not yet determined at the time of press

0

 

Race Demographics

White

34

Black

7

Asian

1

Not yet determined at the time of press

0

 

Shelby

428 Confirmed, 32 New

Davidson

391 Confirmed, 27 New

Sumner

184 Confirmed, 20 New

Williamson

131 Confirmed, 20 New

Rutherford

68 Confirmed, 11 New

Knox

66 Confirmed, 14 New

Hamilton

48 Confirmed, New

Wilson

39 Confirmed, New

Robertson

28 Confirmed, New

Blount

25 Confirmed, 15 New

Putnam

24 Confirmed, New

Tipton

21 Confirmed, New

Montgomery

19 Confirmed, New

Dickson

17 Confirmed, New

Maury

15 Confirmed, New

Washington

14 Confirmed, New

Sullivan

13 Confirmed, New

Fayette

12 Confirmed, New

Greene

12 Confirmed, New

Cumberland

11 Confirmed, New

Anderson

10 Confirmed, New

Bradley

10 Confirmed, New

Cheatham

10 Confirmed, New

Loudon

8 Confirmed, New

Sevier

8 Confirmed, New

Gibson

6 Confirmed, New

Jefferson

6 Confirmed, New

Carroll

5 Confirmed, New

Franklin

5 Confirmed, New

Madison

5 Confirmed, New

Marion

5 Confirmed, -1 New

Monroe

5 Confirmed, New

Benton

4 Confirmed, New

Campbell

4 Confirmed, New

DeKalb

4 Confirmed, New

Grundy

4 Confirmed, New

Hawkins

4 Confirmed, New

Macon

4 Confirmed, New

Trousdale

4 Confirmed, New

Cannon

3 Confirmed, New

Chester

3 Confirmed, New

Dyer

3 Confirmed, New

Giles

3 Confirmed, New

McMinn

3 Confirmed, New

Bedford

2 Confirmed, New

Bledsoe

2 Confirmed, New

Claiborne

2 Confirmed, New

Hamblen

2 Confirmed, New

Haywood

2 Confirmed, New

Humphreys

2 Confirmed, New

Johnson

2 Confirmed, New

Lawrence

2 Confirmed, New

Lewis

2 Confirmed, New

Overton

2 Confirmed, New

Perry

2 Confirmed, New

Roane

2 Confirmed, New

Scott

2 Confirmed, New

Smith

2 Confirmed, New

Carter

1 Confirmed, New

Cocke

1 Confirmed, New

Coffee

1 Confirmed, New

Fentress

1 Confirmed, New

Hardeman

1 Confirmed, New

Hardin

1 Confirmed, New

Henry

1 Confirmed, New

Houston

1 Confirmed, New

Lincoln

1 Confirmed, New

Marshall

1 Confirmed, New

McNairy

1 Confirmed, New

Meigs

1 Confirmed, New

Morgan

1 Confirmed, New

Obion

1 Confirmed, New

Rhea

1 Confirmed, New

Sequatchie

1 Confirmed, New

Unicoi

1 Confirmed, New

Union

1 Confirmed, New

Warren

1 Confirmed, New

Wayne

1 Confirmed, New

Weakley

1 Confirmed, New

White

1 Confirmed, New



March 31, 2020

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

March 31, 2020

Alexander Says Sweeping Relief Is On Its Way To Help Tennesseans

March 31, 2020

TBI Report Shows 96 Law Enforcement-Related Deaths In Tennessee In 2019


The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday encouraged Tennesseans to visit his website to learn more about how they can take advantage of legislation Congress passed, and President Trump signed into ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in 2019, found 96 law enforcement-related deaths. The ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled. "The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make ... (click for more)

Alexander Says Sweeping Relief Is On Its Way To Help Tennesseans

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday encouraged Tennesseans to visit his website to learn more about how they can take advantage of legislation Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law, that will keep paychecks coming, relieve financial burdens and contain COVID-19. “Sweeping relief is on its way to help keep paychecks coming for Tennessee workers and relieve financial ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC To Rewind Match Up With Seattle Sounders U-23

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning ... (click for more)

Lee Tennis Stays Connected Despite Distance

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors