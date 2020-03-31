Tennessee Coronavirus Toll Now At 23 - Up 10 From Monday; State Has 405 New Cases; Hamilton County Goes From 39 To 50 Cases; Has Another Death; Bradley Has 10 Cases

The death toll from the conoravirus in Tennessee has risen to 23 - up 10 in a single day.

Cases in the state jumped to 2,239 from 1,834. Officials said 175 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus. It is now in 80 of the state's 95 counties.

Hamilton County now has 50 cases, up from 39 on Monday. Another Hamilton County resident - described as an older patient - died.

Bradley County is up to 10 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. Rhea County and Sequatchie County now each have one coronavirus case.

Grundy County is up to four cases, Meigs County has one, while Marion County stands at five cases. Bledsoe County has two cases, and Franklin County has five.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to five.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Tuesday a total number of 541 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 98 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from two months old to 84 years old. Three people have died after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

There are 131 cases in Williamson County.

Shelby County has shot up to 428 cases. One of the latest victims was Tim Russell, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis. Church officials said he has been in the hospital about two weeks.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus deaths, is at 66 cases.

Hamilton County results:

Positive Test Results 42 (50*) Negative Test Results 683 Total Test Results 725 Hospitalizations 17 Quarantined 223 Recovered 26 Deaths 3

*The cumulative case total on this date is 50, but these tables are based on the 42 cases for which the Health Department has data to report at this stage in the investigations.

Age Demographics

18-49 years 16 50-64 years 10 65+ years 16 Not yet determined at the time of press† 0

† Not all of the details of a case may be available at the time of publication.

Sex Demographics

Male 26 Female 16 Not yet determined at the time of press 0

Race Demographics

White 34 Black 7 Asian 1 Not yet determined at the time of press 0

Shelby

428 Confirmed, 32 New

Davidson

391 Confirmed, 27 New

Sumner

184 Confirmed, 20 New

Williamson

131 Confirmed, 20 New

Rutherford

68 Confirmed, 11 New

Knox

66 Confirmed, 14 New

Hamilton

48 Confirmed, 8 New

Wilson

39 Confirmed, 7 New

Robertson

28 Confirmed, 1 New

Blount

25 Confirmed, 15 New

Putnam

24 Confirmed, 0 New

Tipton

21 Confirmed, 5 New

Montgomery

19 Confirmed, 6 New

Dickson

17 Confirmed, 5 New

Maury

15 Confirmed, 4 New

Washington

14 Confirmed, 0 New

Sullivan

13 Confirmed, 2 New

Fayette

12 Confirmed, 2 New

Greene

12 Confirmed, 0 New

Cumberland

11 Confirmed, 0 New

Anderson

10 Confirmed, 1 New

Bradley

10 Confirmed, 1 New

Cheatham

10 Confirmed, 2 New

Loudon

8 Confirmed, 0 New

Sevier

8 Confirmed, 1 New

Gibson

6 Confirmed, 1 New

Jefferson

6 Confirmed, 1 New

Carroll

5 Confirmed, 0 New

Franklin

5 Confirmed, 0 New

Madison

5 Confirmed, 0 New

Marion

5 Confirmed, -1 New

Monroe

5 Confirmed, 2 New

Benton

4 Confirmed, 1 New

Campbell

4 Confirmed, 0 New

DeKalb

4 Confirmed, 0 New

Grundy

4 Confirmed, 2 New

Hawkins

4 Confirmed, 0 New

Macon

4 Confirmed, 1 New

Trousdale

4 Confirmed, 1 New

Cannon

3 Confirmed, 1 New

Chester

3 Confirmed, 0 New

Dyer

3 Confirmed, 0 New

Giles

3 Confirmed, 2 New

McMinn

3 Confirmed, 0 New

Bedford

2 Confirmed, 1 New

Bledsoe

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Claiborne

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Hamblen

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Haywood

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Humphreys

2 Confirmed, 2 New

Johnson

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Lawrence

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Lewis

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Overton

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Perry

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Roane

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Scott

2 Confirmed, 0 New

Smith

2 Confirmed, 1 New

Carter

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Cocke

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Coffee

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Fentress

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Hardeman

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Hardin

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Henry

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Houston

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Lincoln

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Marshall

1 Confirmed, 0 New

McNairy

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Meigs

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Morgan

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Obion

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Rhea

1 Confirmed, 1 New

Sequatchie

1 Confirmed, 1 New

Unicoi

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Union

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Warren

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Wayne

1 Confirmed, 0 New

Weakley

1 Confirmed, 0 New

White

1 Confirmed, 0 New



