Chattanooga City Council Members Zoom Through 1st Virtual Meeting From Comfort Of Their Own Homes, Offices

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Chattanooga City Council members on Tuesday night used the Zoom ap to successfully conduct a meeting with most members miles away from City Hall.

Due to the coronavirus, it was not feasible to convene at the regular meeting spot.

So city IT staff and Councilman Ken Smith, a computer specialist, helped set up the unique meeting.

Council Clerk Nicole Gwyn read through the ordinances and resolutions as she normally does and called out the names for each vote. Under an edict from the state Comptroller's Office, there had to be a roll call vote on each matter.

Chairman Erskine Oglesby could tell when a member "raised their hand" electronically and allowed their comment.

There was an early glitch when Councilman Demetrus Coonrod objected to a "chat" from a viewer, then Councilwoman Carol Berz noted it was "very offensive language." Councilman Smith then moved to block the comments, which contained racial epithets.

Council members noted that next week a way will need to be implemented to provide some public comment since there will be votes on several Short Term Vacation Rental requests. Often in those matters, the applicant speaks and there may be opposition.

Then the following week there are five zoning cases, with at least one having some opposition.

Councilman Smith said members of the public could be allowed to "hop on" to the conversation. He said at the least they should supply their full name before being recognized. City Attorney Phil Noblett said they should also give their address.

At the end of the unprecedented session, Councilman Anthony Byrd said, "This was a first and it was amazing. We did it. We made history."


Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Spring Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome. The decision was made in accordance with ... (click for more)

Police Chief David Roddy said officers are still dealing with law violators, though he said some efforts are being made to avoid taking individuals directly to jail. He said, "We are still ... (click for more)

Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Spring Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome. The decision was made in accordance with Governor Brian Kemp's Executive Order for all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools to remain closed through the spring semester. Both spring and summer semester GNTC graduates ... (click for more)

Police Chief David Roddy said officers are still dealing with law violators, though he said some efforts are being made to avoid taking individuals directly to jail. He said, "We are still upholding the law. We are not turning a blind eye to it." However, he said in some cases officers are citing individuals to court at a later date rather than taking them directly to jail. ... (click for more)

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


