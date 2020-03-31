Chattanooga City Council Members Zoom Through 1st Virtual Meeting From Comfort Of Their Own Homes, Offices

Chattanooga City Council members on Tuesday night used the Zoom ap to successfully conduct a meeting with most members miles away from City Hall.

Due to the coronavirus, it was not feasible to convene at the regular meeting spot.

So city IT staff and Councilman Ken Smith, a computer specialist, helped set up the unique meeting.

Council Clerk Nicole Gwyn read through the ordinances and resolutions as she normally does and called out the names for each vote. Under an edict from the state Comptroller's Office, there had to be a roll call vote on each matter.

Chairman Erskine Oglesby could tell when a member "raised their hand" electronically and allowed their comment.

There was an early glitch when Councilman Demetrus Coonrod objected to a "chat" from a viewer, then Councilwoman Carol Berz noted it was "very offensive language." Councilman Smith then moved to block the comments, which contained racial epithets.

Council members noted that next week a way will need to be implemented to provide some public comment since there will be votes on several Short Term Vacation Rental requests. Often in those matters, the applicant speaks and there may be opposition.

Then the following week there are five zoning cases, with at least one having some opposition.

Councilman Smith said members of the public could be allowed to "hop on" to the conversation. He said at the least they should supply their full name before being recognized. City Attorney Phil Noblett said they should also give their address.

At the end of the unprecedented session, Councilman Anthony Byrd said, "This was a first and it was amazing. We did it. We made history."