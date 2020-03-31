Roddy Says Police Still Dealing With Law Violators; Berz Says City Finances In Good Shape For Now

Police Chief David Roddy said officers are still dealing with law violators, though he said some efforts are being made to avoid taking individuals directly to jail.

He said, "We are still upholding the law. We are not turning a blind eye to it."

However, he said in some cases officers are citing individuals to court at a later date rather than taking them directly to jail.

He said there are discussions of a criminal summons program in conjunction with General Sessions Court.

Chief Roddy said in domestic violence cases that officers are obligated to take the aggressor to jail.

At the same time, he said programs to provide services are ongoing.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod raised the issue, saying she was concerned that a number of individuals and children may be suffering domestic violence as households are spending long days in isolation.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said he hears members of the community say that if police are taking fewer people to jail, then they should have been doing it all along.

He said, "It leaves a bad taste in peoples' mouths."

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "Some people are saying go ahead and do it because it will only be a citation. Well, people have to follow the law. We can't condone breaking the law.

"If you do the crime, we're not going to ask Chief Roddy not to take you to jail."

Also, Councilwoman Carol Berz, who heads the finance committee, said, "The city is in good financial shape. We are solid."

However, she said there are some unknowns regarding revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. She said models are being developed on what the revenues may look like.