Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDU, ELIEL
7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RAPE
---
BAILEY, KATHLEEN W
853 DEWBERRY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
BIBLE, DILLON SETH
2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
BLACKWELL, CECICLY
216 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON
9322 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
BOLDS, FREDRICK KEVAN
8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE
30 LILLIAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
CARTER, MATTHEW W
1135 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 373217357
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF METH
---
CLANTON, RODNEY
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
2300 WILSON ST APT 6 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COMMON, JUSTIN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE
302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CUMMINGS, DANTE
PO BOX 80311 CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON
1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIDSON, PAUL FERRIS
7255 LEE HWY APT 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ELDER, SARON JAMISE
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT
330 KELLEYS FERRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
FINE, CAMERON MICHAEL RAY
3606 COUNTY ROAD 131 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
FULKS-MORRISON, SHARION JENISE
5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIMES, LARRY LEE
204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
2009 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HIGH, BROOKE DESHAYE
710 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
HUDSON, AMAYA M
752 EAST MLK BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
---
HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR
803FORREST DALE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
ISABELL, JOHN A
1603 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT
8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE
3713 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
---
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES
6390 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH
---
LEWIS, ISAIAH
8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARNEY, JOSHUA WILLIAM
703 COUNTY ROAD 100 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MARSH, WADE H
2900 2nd Ave CHATTANOOGA, 374071418
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MILLER, LAWRENCE BRAD
1519 B SHELBY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
---
MOORER, GABRIEL
2110 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MYERS, JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE
1213 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKS, GORDON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PEDIGO, ISAIH J
4111 SUNBURY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEISTRUP, LILI M
930 DOUGLAS ST APT 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON
6938 BARTER DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REESE, HENRY CLINTON
727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE
145 SHARPE LN SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE
9585 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
---
SHELBY, TINA MARIE
1502 MARRICK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ALEXIS NICHOLE
2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, DOMINQUE LADAISIA
1603 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE
308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT
325 SCYNDICA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID
1906 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL
2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STROMAN, SHAMERA SHANAYE
116 N ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUTTLES, BARTHOLEMEW ALGERNON
4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TRAFFANSTEDT, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN
4211 DAVIS LN HIXSON, 37413
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WARE, DEON DEWAYNE
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WOODS, CYNTHIA RENEE
5285 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDU, ELIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- RAPE
|
|BAILEY, KATHLEEN W
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/25/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, JAMAL QUANELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BIBLE, DILLON SETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|BLACKWELL, CECICLY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BOLDS, FREDRICK KEVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMMON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CUMMINGS, DANTE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIDSON, PAUL FERRIS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/10/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ELDER, SARON JAMISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FULKS-MORRISON, SHARION JENISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/05/1952
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HIGH, BROOKE DESHAYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|HUDSON, AMAYA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)
|
|ISABELL, JOHN A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 02/05/1949
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT
|
|LEA, TARA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|LITTLE, GARY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARNEY, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|MARSH, WADE H
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARKS, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PEISTRUP, LILI M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2000
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SHELBY, TINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, ALEXIS NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DOMINQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STROMAN, SHAMERA SHANAYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TRAFFANSTEDT, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|WARE, DEON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|WOODS, CYNTHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|