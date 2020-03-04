Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDU, ELIEL

7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

RAPE

---

BAILEY, KATHLEEN W

853 DEWBERRY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

---

BIBLE, DILLON SETH

2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)

---

BLACKWELL, CECICLY

216 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON

9322 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BOLDS, FREDRICK KEVAN

8419 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE

30 LILLIAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

CARTER, MATTHEW W

1135 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 373217357

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHOPLIFTING

POSSESSION OF METH

---

CLANTON, RODNEY

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM

1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

2300 WILSON ST APT 6 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COMMON, JUSTIN

1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE

302 DUNLAP AVE #18 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CUMMINGS, DANTE

PO BOX 80311 CHATTANOOGA, 37414

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIDSON, PAUL FERRIS

7255 LEE HWY APT 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

ELDER, SARON JAMISE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

330 KELLEYS FERRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---FINE, CAMERON MICHAEL RAY3606 COUNTY ROAD 131 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---FULKS-MORRISON, SHARION JENISE5771 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIMES, LARRY LEE204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION---HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS7710 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT2009 DAISY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HIGH, BROOKE DESHAYE710 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR---HUDSON, AMAYA M752 EAST MLK BLVD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)---HYATTE, BARRY LAMAR803FORREST DALE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---ISABELL, JOHN A1603 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT8001 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE3713 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYSEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT---KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES6390 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH---LEWIS, ISAIAH8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---LITTLE, GARY STEVEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARNEY, JOSHUA WILLIAM703 COUNTY ROAD 100 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---MARSH, WADE H2900 2nd Ave CHATTANOOGA, 374071418Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN3430 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MILLER, LAWRENCE BRAD1519 B SHELBY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN---MOORER, GABRIEL2110 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MYERS, JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE1213 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKS, GORDON404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PEDIGO, ISAIH J4111 SUNBURY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEISTRUP, LILI M930 DOUGLAS ST APT 140 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---RAKESTRAW, BRANDON LEBRON6938 BARTER DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REESE, HENRY CLINTON727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE145 SHARPE LN SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RITCHIE, MORGAN RACHELLLE9585 PRISCILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---SHELBY, TINA MARIE1502 MARRICK DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ALEXIS NICHOLE2405 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, DOMINQUE LADAISIA1603 SOUTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT325 SCYNDICA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID1906 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL2807 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STROMAN, SHAMERA SHANAYE116 N ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SUTTLES, BARTHOLEMEW ALGERNON4109 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TONEY, ZACZERY ALEXANDER1109 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TRAFFANSTEDT, STEPHANIE MICHELLE1813 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TUCKER, KAMRYN JAY JUAN4211 DAVIS LN HIXSON, 37413Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WARE, DEON DEWAYNE400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---WOODS, CYNTHIA RENEE5285 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

Here are the mug shots:

ABDU, ELIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

RAPE BAILEY, KATHLEEN W

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/25/1952

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE BELL, JAMAL QUANELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) BIBLE, DILLON SETH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA) BLACKWELL, CECICLY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES BLANKS, DALTON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BOLDS, FREDRICK KEVAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BRENNER, TESHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW COBB, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COMMON, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 COSPER, JIMECHIA DEARBRE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CUMMINGS, DANTE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIDSON, PAUL FERRIS

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/10/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 ELDER, SARON JAMISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FULKS-MORRISON, SHARION JENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 03/05/1952

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HIGH, BROOKE DESHAYE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR HUDSON, AMAYA M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000) ISABELL, JOHN A

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 JOHNSON, DAVID ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 02/05/1949

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

SEX OFFENDER REG.& MONITORING ACT LEA, TARA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA) LITTLE, GARY STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARNEY, JOSHUA WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE MARSH, WADE H

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MORGAN, CURTIS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARKS, GORDON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PEISTRUP, LILI M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/22/2000

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHELBY, TINA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ALEXIS NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, DOMINQUE LADAISIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES STANDARD, SHAUN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/13/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STROMAN, SHAMERA SHANAYE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY