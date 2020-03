Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 RYALS, VICTORIA LASHUN POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

1 AARON, DARREL DEON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

1 HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/04/2020

1 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/04/2020

1 BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

1 DANIELS, QUINTON MAURICE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

2 DANIELS, QUINTON MAURICE POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 03/04/2020

3 DANIELS, QUINTON MAURICE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

4 DANIELS, QUINTON MAURICE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

1 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

1 MORRELL, KELI ASHE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

1 STEELE, ERIC LEE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA 03/04/2020

1 STEVENS, JACKSON H POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

2 STEVENS, JACKSON H POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/04/2020

True Bills:

309940 1 RYALS, VICTORIA LASHUN THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309939 1 AARON, DARREL DEON THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309942 1 RYALS, VICTORIA LASHUN POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309942 2 RYALS, VICTORIA LASHUN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309941 1 AARON, DARREL DEON POSS. COCAINE FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309941 2 AARON, DARREL DEON POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309943 1 ANDERSON, DANIEL JUSTIN THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309943 2 ANDERSON, DANIEL JUSTIN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 03/04/2020

309943 3 ANDERSON, DANIEL JUSTIN SPEEDING 03/04/2020

309943 4 ANDERSON, DANIEL JUSTIN VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 03/04/2020

309943 5 ANDERSON, DANIEL JUSTIN DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/04/2020

309943 6 ANDERSON, DANIEL JUSTIN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309945 1 HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309945 2 HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309945 3 HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/04/2020

309945 4 HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE VANDALISM 03/04/2020

309944 1 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309944 2 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309944 3 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/04/2020

309944 4 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON VANDALISM 03/04/2020



309946 1 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEAPON 03/04/2020

309946 2 BLOCKER JR, ANDRE DEWON FALSE REPORTS 03/04/2020

309947 1 BOWMAN, ROSALIA SOPHIA VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/04/2020

309947 2 BOWMAN, ROSALIA SOPHIA DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/04/2020

309947 3 BOWMAN, ROSALIA SOPHIA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309948 1 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309950 1 HORTON, ADAM LAMAR THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309950 2 HORTON, ADAM LAMAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309950 3 HORTON, ADAM LAMAR THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309949 1 BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309949 2 BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309949 3 BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309951 1 BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 03/04/2020

309952 1 CARTER, LOVEST LEWIS AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE 03/04/2020

309953 1 ELLIS, DUSTIN G SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE 03/04/2020

309953 2 ELLIS, DUSTIN G CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR 03/04/2020

309954 1 FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309954 2 FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 03/04/2020

309954 3 FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/04/2020

309955 1 FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY 03/04/2020

309955 2 FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309955 3 FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/04/2020



309956 1 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY SPEEDING 03/04/2020

309956 2 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/04/2020

309956 3 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY FAILURE TO RENDER AID 03/04/2020

309956 4 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY LEAVING THE SCENE 03/04/2020

309956 5 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 03/04/2020

309956 6 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/04/2020

309956 7 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/04/2020

309956 8 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY RECKLESS DRIVING 03/04/2020

309956 9 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/04/2020

309956 10 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309956 11 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY EVADING ARREST 03/04/2020

309956 12 GASS, DOUGLAS CODY VEHICULAR HOMICIDE 03/04/2020

309957 1 HANKS, BRANDON LEE AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 03/04/2020

309957 2 HANKS, BRANDON LEE RAPE 03/04/2020

309958 1 HARRIS, RUQUEZ POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309958 2 HARRIS, RUQUEZ POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309958 3 HARRIS, RUQUEZ VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 03/04/2020

309958 4 HARRIS, RUQUEZ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/04/2020

309958 5 HARRIS, RUQUEZ VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 03/04/2020

309958 6 HARRIS, RUQUEZ DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/04/2020

309959 1 HORTON, ADAM LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 03/04/2020

309959 2 HORTON, ADAM LAMAR DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 03/04/2020



309960 1 HUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

03/04/2020

309961 1 JONES JR, GARY LEON AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 03/04/2020

309962 1 KENNEY, CHRISTOPHER ERIC AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 03/04/2020

309963 1 KIDD, DEAUNDRA NOEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309964 1 KILGORE, MERIDETH KAY FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 03/04/2020

309964 2 KILGORE, MERIDETH KAY DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/04/2020

309964 3 KILGORE, MERIDETH KAY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309965 1 LEVI, RENEE KIM CRIMINAL SIMULATION 03/04/2020

309965 2 LEVI, RENEE KIM CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309966 1 WILLIAMS, TIAESHA CRIMINAL SIMULATION 03/04/2020

309966 2 WILLIAMS, TIAESHA CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309967 1 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE 03/04/2020

309967 2 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/04/2020

309967 3 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 03/04/2020

309967 4 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW 03/04/2020

309967 5 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE ADDRESS CHANGE LAW 03/04/2020

309967 6 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/04/2020

309967 7 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309967 8 MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309968 1 MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309968 2 MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309969 1 MORRELL, KELI ASHE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020



309969 2 MORRELL, KELI ASHE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 03/04/2020

309969 3 MORRELL, KELI ASHE RECKLESS DRIVING 03/04/2020

309969 4 MORRELL, KELI ASHE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 03/04/2020

309969 5 MORRELL, KELI ASHE VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 03/04/2020

309969 6 MORRELL, KELI ASHE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 03/04/2020

309969 7 MORRELL, KELI ASHE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309970 1 ROSS, KIMANDRA LEVETTE ASSAULT 03/04/2020

309971 1 SISCO, DANIEL DEWAYNE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309971 2 SISCO, DANIEL DEWAYNE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309971 3 SISCO, DANIEL DEWAYNE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM 03/04/2020

309971 4 SISCO, DANIEL DEWAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309972 1 STEELE, ERIC LEE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 03/04/2020

309972 2 STEELE, ERIC LEE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 03/04/2020

309972 3 STEELE, ERIC LEE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 03/04/2020

309972 4 STEELE, ERIC LEE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 03/04/2020

309972 5 STEELE, ERIC LEE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 03/04/2020

309972 6 STEELE, ERIC LEE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 03/04/2020

309973 1 STEVENS, JACKSON H POSSESSION OF TETRAHYDROCANNABINOIS FOR RESALE 03/04/2020

309973 2 STEVENS, JACKSON H POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/04/2020

309973 3 STEVENS, JACKSON H VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 03/04/2020

309973 4 STEVENS, JACKSON H FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN 03/04/2020

309974 1 STRICKLAND, LQUAN M FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 03/04/2020



309974 2 STRICKLAND, LQUAN M IMPROPER TURN 03/04/2020

309974 3 STRICKLAND, LQUAN M DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309975 1 VANDERBILT, RITCHIE JAY BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 03/04/2020

309975 2 VANDERBILT, RITCHIE JAY THEFT OF PROPERTY 03/04/2020

309976 1 VELLER, ROBERT A SPEEDING 03/04/2020

309976 2 VELLER, ROBERT A DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 03/04/2020

309976 3 VELLER, ROBERT A DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020

309977 1 VIAR, JEFFERY WILLIAM DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 03/04/2020