1st Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Tennessee; No Cases Yet In Hamilton County, But They Are "Anticipated"

The first case of the Coronavirus in Tennessee has been confirmed by Governor Bill Lee's office and the Tennessee Department of Health.

The patient is a man from Williamson County who had recently traveled out of state.

Officials said the man has mild symptoms and is being quarantined at home along with family members who are being monitored.

Becky Barnes, administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department, said, "There are no Coronavirus cases in Hamilton County yet, but we anticipate there will be."

She said her office has been in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and the state Health Department.

Ms. Barnes's staff is also working closely with County Emergency Preparedness.

She said there has been some testing here for the virus.

She said a resource team has been formed on the topic and its members are available to speak with businesses, schools, and other groups.

A Coronavirus Hot Line has been set up at 423 209-8383. It is currently being manned Monday-Friday from 8-4.

Ms. Barnes stressed that individuals should thoroughly wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes and nose. If sick, they should remain at home. Those who are not ill should avoid contact with those who are sick.