Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business.
Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not prohibiting local motorists from making title and registration applications with his office, or disrupting vehicle renewal applications made on the countyclerkanytime.com
website.
“Our office normally has daily contact with this State Division and the inconvenience is causing delay in assisting motorists with special vehicle title circumstances.
We are logging these situations and will resolve them as soon as the Nashville office reopens,” officials said.
The County Clerk said he has a son and two grandchildren in the Nashville area and is very thankful they were safe during the storm. “However, my prayers go out to the many families that were affected by death and the loss of their property."
The County Clerk has local motor vehicle offices located at the Bonny Oaks Industrial Center and the old Courthouse downtown. The Courthouse office also accepts applications for REAL ID driver’s license. For more information visit www.countyclerkanytime.com
.