Nurse, Christian Conservative Vikki Mills Enters Georgia House District 1 Race

Vikki Mills, a Registered Nurse and Christian Conservative, announced her campaign for the Georgia State House of Representatives for District 1, representing all of Dade County and portions of Walker County.

A mother to five children and registered nurse with 42 years’ experience, she said she enters the race "as a pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-business candidate who will work with local, state, and federal leadership to win results for a community in need of effective representation at the State Capitol."



“It’s time for a fresh start for District 1,” Ms. Mills said. “Dade and Walker Counties value tradition.

They believe in the sanctity of life. They believe in the right of self-defense. And they want the freedom to raise their families and run their businesses according to their values. Democrats want to change all that. And that’s why I’m fighting back.”Ms. Mills, who previously announced for the Walker County Board of Commissioners for District 4, said she "enters this new race with a determination to defend my community at the State Capitol where decisions on life and liberty take place every day.“What happens in Atlanta affects us here in Rising Fawn, Trenton, and all our communities. The Heartbeat Bill was legislation that can save the lives of the unborn. And when Hollywood threatened to boycott our state for protecting our unborn and living our values, I genuinely wished they would leave.”Her campaign said, "Vikki Mills enters the race as the lone female contender. Her wisdom gained through motherhood and her expertise in healing as a nurse are all skills she will bring to the State Capitol. She also brings with her the same passion she says President Trump displayed in standing up to the Democrats during the 2019 impeachment proceedings.""I'm a Trump Mom," Ms. Mills said. "I'm sick and tired of the media saying all women are liberals. We're not. And I'm standing up and fighting back against the Democrats who want to force their radical policies on our families.”She is married to Dr. Kendrick Mills, a cardiologist working at Erlanger Hospital. Over the course of their 33 years of marriage, they have raised five children. As a family, they regularly attend Sunday Mass at Our Lady of the Mount in Lookout Mountain, Ga. In 1979, Ms. Mills graduated from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing with her RN. She later obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at Emmanuel College in Boston. Her upbringing in Christian institutions deeply impressed on her the value of faith, she said.“I know from personal experience that government is not the answer to all our problems. We need to bring God back into the equation.”

The General Primary Election will occur on May 19. Eligible voters must be registered by April 20 to participate in the Primary Election and in the Runoff Election should no candidate attain at a majority of the vote. Early voting will be held April 27-May 15 with extended voting hours on Saturday, May 9. She will be on the Republican Party primary ballot.



“We will be going door-to-door to win this election,” Ms. Mills said. “The voters are ready for a fresh start and I’m up for the challenge. Join our campaign and Vote Vikki for State House District 1.”