Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3, Advertising,
Section 3-2, Definitions, for purposes of this Chapter.
(Sponsored by
Vice-Chairman Henderson, and Councilman Smith) (Alternate Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. MR-2019-0161 Geraldine Jordan (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning the unnamed alley at the Northwest corner of 146G-N-008 and the denial
of the abandonment of the 200 block of Roberts Street and the unnamed right-of-way
to the West of 1715 Ivy Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Hamilton
County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for 108 square feet of
office space in a portion of the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified
as Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012, for a term of two (2) years, with the option to renew
for an additional term of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,376.00 per term.
(District 6) (Deferred from 03/03/2020)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Street Grace,
Inc., in substantially the form attached, for 106 square feet of office space in a portion
of the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Parcel No.
157M-A-012, for a term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for an additional
term of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,332.08 per term. (District 6) (Deferred
from 03/03/2020)
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to award HOME Program Funding to the Chattanooga
Community Housing Development Organization to develop an affordable
homeownership opportunity at 220 N. Hickory Street, for an amount up to
$134,000.00. (District 8)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a License Agreement, in substantially
the form attached, with Friends of the Festival, Inc. for Riverbend Festival 2020 for
the period of May 22, 2020 through June 2, 2020.
FIRE
e. A resolution authorizing the Fire Department to purchase the International
Association of Fire Fighters (AFF) Fire Ground Survival Program which includes
train-the-trainer instructions, props, and equipment, which 90% will be reimbursed
through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), with a 10% match, for an
amount of $77,000.00.
HUMAN RESOURCES
f. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Justin Howell, as special police officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Transportation, to do special duty as prescribed
herein, subject to certain conditions.
LEGAL
g. A resolution amending Resolution No. 30175 entitled, “A resolution authorizing the
Office of the City Attorney to renew Purchase Order No. 536370 with Arthur J.
Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for city property & terrorism, equipment,
fleet, mobile communications, and fine arts insurance services for the second and
final twelve (12) month renewal term, in the amount of $482,155.00”, to reflect an
additional amount of $11,185.20, for a total amount of $493,340.20.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
h. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Jeffrey McClendon and Carl
Henderson to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board.
PLANNING
i. Charles Williams/ARMIN, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving
a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located
at 6015 Dayton Boulevard. (District 1)
j. 2020-0029 Maverick Development Group, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for the property located at 4560 Webb Road and part of an unaddressed
property in the 5100 block of Highway 58, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)
(Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0029 Maverick Development Group, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for the property located at 4560 Webb Road and part of an unaddressed
property in the 5100 block of Highway 58, subject to certain conditions. (Staff
Version)
2020-0029 Maverick Development Group, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for the property located at 4560 Webb Road and part of an unaddressed
property in the 5100 block of Highway 58. (Applicant Version)
k. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to direct the Chattanooga-Hamilton
County Regional Planning Agency Staff to develop a Special Exceptions Permit
Process to permit existing two-family dwellings that have lost their grandfather
protection to regain their use as a two-family dwelling in the R-1 Residential Zone.
(Sponsored by Chairman Oglesby, Councilman Ledford, Councilman Smith,
Councilwoman Coonrod, and Councilman Byrd)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
l. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for CDM Smith,
Inc. relative to Contract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids Optimization
Implementation – Phase 3, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amount
of $1,158,375.13, for a revised contract amount of $549,674.87. (District 1)
m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-12-026-203 to Garney Companies, Inc. of Nashville, TN,
DuPont Pump Station and Basin Improvements – Phase 2 Contract “B”, for a contract
amount of $4,316,520.00, plus a contingency amount of $215,900.00, for a total
amount of $4,532,420.00, subject to SRF approval. (District 2)
n. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Williams
Restoration and Waterproofing, Inc. of LaVergne, TN, relative to Contract No.
E-18-017-201, City Hall and City Council Buildings exterior refurbishments, for an
increased amount of $13,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $362,700.00.
(District 8)
o. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 4 for Burns and
McDonnell Engineering Company relative to Contract No. W-16-013-101, Citico
Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the increased amount of
$529,069.39, for a revised contract amount of $1,870,299.39. (District 8) (Consent
Decree)
p. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Tri-State
Roofing Contractors, LLC relative to Contract No. Y-19-003-201, Replacement
Roofing System for Watkins Street Facility, for an increased amount of $3,001.00, to
release the remaining contingency amount of $27,900.00, for a revised contract
amount of $314,545.00. (District 9)
q. A resolution adopting the Hamilton County Multijurisdictional Natural Hazards
Mitigation Plan and authorizing the Office of Emergency Management to submit the
plan to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Transportation
r. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to Contract
No. T-20-002-202 for construction services associated with Citywide Resurfacing, in
the amount of $7,441,783.71, with a contingency amount of $744,178.37, for a total
amount of $8,185,962.08.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
ARMIN, Inc. d/b/a North Shore Liquor & Wine - Certificate of Compliance
(District 1)
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading :
PLANNING
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7) (PUBLIC HEARING)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-ways
abandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, Tax
Map No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended
for approval by Public Works)
7. Resolutions :
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding
with Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a term of
one (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year
each, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operate
programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940
Camellia Drive. (District 5)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding
with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for a
term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1)
year each, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs for
youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street.
(District 7)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a multi-year License Agreement, in
substantially the form attached, with A.C. Entertainment, LLC for Moon River
Festivals, beginning February 1, 2020 and continuing until September 30, 2022.
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS
d. 2020-04 Eric Spahn. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00187 for property located at 1609 Long Street #102.
(District 7)
e. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.
(District 8)
f. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.
(District 7)
MAYOR’S OFFICE
g. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Caroline Hetzler to the Form
Based Code Committee.
h. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of John F. Brennan and Thomas
Palmer to the Historic Zoning Commission.
i. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Vivian Barrera to the General
Pension Board.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
j. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga, Stormwater Management, to enter
into a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and
the City of Chattanooga to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gauges
located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga
Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolfteever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch, for a
period beginning April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, with a contribution of
$10,875.00 from the USGS, with $86,825.00 from the City of Chattanooga, for a total
cost of $97,700.00.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.