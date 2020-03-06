Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



III. Special Presentation.



Order of Business for City Council



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



LEGAL



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3, Advertising,

Section 3-2, Definitions, for purposes of this Chapter.

(Sponsored byVice-Chairman Henderson, and Councilman Smith) (Alternate Version)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. MR-2019-0161 Geraldine Jordan (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning the unnamed alley at the Northwest corner of 146G-N-008 and the denialof the abandonment of the 200 block of Roberts Street and the unnamed right-of-wayto the West of 1715 Ivy Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2020-0017 Dominick Haven (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 LightIndustrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 121 Honest Street, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0024 Tom Snow/Snow Enterprises (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 LightIndustrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of property located at 604 Watts Avenue, fromR-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0015 Metropolitan Ministries ? Rebecca Whelchel (Lift Conditions). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to Lift Condition “Warehouse Use Only” from Ordinance No. 8739 of previousCase No. 1986-302 from property located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, moreparticularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff as requested by Applicant)(Recommended for approval of amendment by Planning and Staff)2020-0015 Metropolitan Ministries ? Rebecca Whelchel (Lift Conditions). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to Lift Condition “Warehouse Use Only” from Ordinance No. 8739 of previousCase No. 1986-302 from property located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, moreparticularly described herein. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0022 Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3000, 3006, and 3012 RossvilleBoulevard, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone.(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0022 Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3000, 3006, and 3012 RossvilleBoulevard, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone.(Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0018 Walter A. Wood Supply (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 ManufacturingZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1300-1500 block of WorkmanRoad, 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and 4400 block of Divine Avenue, from R-2Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byStaff)2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2020-0026 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (U-CX-6 Urban Commercial Mixed UseZone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core CommercialMixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1010 Georgia Avenue, from U-CX-6 Urban Commercial MixedUse Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core CommercialMixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationh. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest andNortheast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with HamiltonCounty Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for 108 square feet ofoffice space in a portion of the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identifiedas Tax Parcel No. 157M-A-012, for a term of two (2) years, with the option to renewfor an additional term of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,376.00 per term.(District 6) (Deferred from 03/03/2020)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an office lease with Street Grace,Inc., in substantially the form attached, for 106 square feet of office space in a portionof the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Parcel No.157M-A-012, for a term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for an additionalterm of two (2) years, in the amount of $2,332.08 per term. (District 6) (Deferredfrom 03/03/2020)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to award HOME Program Funding to the ChattanoogaCommunity Housing Development Organization to develop an affordablehomeownership opportunity at 220 N. Hickory Street, for an amount up to$134,000.00. (District 8)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a License Agreement, in substantiallythe form attached, with Friends of the Festival, Inc. for Riverbend Festival 2020 forthe period of May 22, 2020 through June 2, 2020.FIREe. A resolution authorizing the Fire Department to purchase the InternationalAssociation of Fire Fighters (AFF) Fire Ground Survival Program which includestrain-the-trainer instructions, props, and equipment, which 90% will be reimbursedthrough FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), with a 10% match, for anamount of $77,000.00.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Justin Howell, as special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Transportation, to do special duty as prescribedherein, subject to certain conditions.LEGALg. A resolution amending Resolution No. 30175 entitled, “A resolution authorizing theOffice of the City Attorney to renew Purchase Order No. 536370 with Arthur J.Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for city property & terrorism, equipment,fleet, mobile communications, and fine arts insurance services for the second andfinal twelve (12) month renewal term, in the amount of $482,155.00”, to reflect anadditional amount of $11,185.20, for a total amount of $493,340.20.MAYOR’S OFFICEh. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Jeffrey McClendon and CarlHenderson to the Chattanooga Housing Authority Board.PLANNINGi. Charles Williams/ARMIN, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approvinga Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, locatedat 6015 Dayton Boulevard. (District 1)j. 2020-0029 Maverick Development Group, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for the property located at 4560 Webb Road and part of an unaddressedproperty in the 5100 block of Highway 58, subject to certain conditions. (District 3)(Recommended for approval by Planning)2020-0029 Maverick Development Group, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for the property located at 4560 Webb Road and part of an unaddressedproperty in the 5100 block of Highway 58, subject to certain conditions. (StaffVersion)2020-0029 Maverick Development Group, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for the property located at 4560 Webb Road and part of an unaddressedproperty in the 5100 block of Highway 58. (Applicant Version)k. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to direct the Chattanooga-HamiltonCounty Regional Planning Agency Staff to develop a Special Exceptions PermitProcess to permit existing two-family dwellings that have lost their grandfatherprotection to regain their use as a two-family dwelling in the R-1 Residential Zone.(Sponsored by Chairman Oglesby, Councilman Ledford, Councilman Smith,Councilwoman Coonrod, and Councilman Byrd)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksl. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for CDM Smith,Inc. relative to Contract No. W-16-024-101, MBWWTP Solids OptimizationImplementation – Phase 3, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for the decreased amountof $1,158,375.13, for a revised contract amount of $549,674.87. (District 1)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-12-026-203 to Garney Companies, Inc. of Nashville, TN,DuPont Pump Station and Basin Improvements – Phase 2 Contract “B”, for a contractamount of $4,316,520.00, plus a contingency amount of $215,900.00, for a totalamount of $4,532,420.00, subject to SRF approval. (District 2)n. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for WilliamsRestoration and Waterproofing, Inc. of LaVergne, TN, relative to Contract No.E-18-017-201, City Hall and City Council Buildings exterior refurbishments, for anincreased amount of $13,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $362,700.00.(District 8)o. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 4 for Burns andMcDonnell Engineering Company relative to Contract No. W-16-013-101, CiticoReliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the increased amount of$529,069.39, for a revised contract amount of $1,870,299.39. (District 8) (ConsentDecree)p. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Tri-StateRoofing Contractors, LLC relative to Contract No. Y-19-003-201, ReplacementRoofing System for Watkins Street Facility, for an increased amount of $3,001.00, torelease the remaining contingency amount of $27,900.00, for a revised contractamount of $314,545.00. (District 9)q. A resolution adopting the Hamilton County Multijurisdictional Natural HazardsMitigation Plan and authorizing the Office of Emergency Management to submit theplan to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.Transportationr. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Talley Construction Company, Inc. relative to ContractNo. T-20-002-202 for construction services associated with Citywide Resurfacing, inthe amount of $7,441,783.71, with a contingency amount of $744,178.37, for a totalamount of $8,185,962.08.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.ARMIN, Inc. d/b/a North Shore Liquor & Wine - Certificate of Compliance(District 1)X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.Order of Business for City Council4. Minute Approval.5. Ordinances - Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2020-0017 Dominick Haven (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 LightIndustrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 121 Honest Street, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0024 Tom Snow/Snow Enterprises (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 LightIndustrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of property located at 604 Watts Avenue, fromR-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0015 Metropolitan Ministries ? Rebecca Whelchel (Lift Conditions). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to Lift Condition “Warehouse Use Only” from Ordinance No. 8739 of previousCase No. 1986-302 from property located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, moreparticularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff as requested by Applicant)(Recommended for approval of amendment by Planning and Staff)2020-0015 Metropolitan Ministries ? Rebecca Whelchel (Lift Conditions). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to Lift Condition “Warehouse Use Only” from Ordinance No. 8739 of previousCase No. 1986-302 from property located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, moreparticularly described herein. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0022 Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3000, 3006, and 3012 RossvilleBoulevard, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone.(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0022 Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3000, 3006, and 3012 RossvilleBoulevard, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone.(Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0018 Walter A. Wood Supply (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 ManufacturingZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1300-1500 block of WorkmanRoad, 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and 4400 block of Divine Avenue, from R-2Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval byStaff)2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2020-0026 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (U-CX-6 Urban Commercial Mixed UseZone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core CommercialMixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1010 Georgia Avenue, from U-CX-6 Urban Commercial MixedUse Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core CommercialMixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationh. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest andNortheast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7) (PUBLIC HEARING)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-waysabandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, TaxMap No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommendedfor approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions :ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understandingwith Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a term ofone (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) yeareach, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operateprograms for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940Camellia Drive. (District 5)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understandingwith the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for aterm of one (1) year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1)year each, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs foryouth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street.(District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a multi-year License Agreement, insubstantially the form attached, with A.C. Entertainment, LLC for Moon RiverFestivals, beginning February 1, 2020 and continuing until September 30, 2022.SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONSd. 2020-04 Eric Spahn. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 19-STVR-00187 for property located at 1609 Long Street #102.(District 7)e. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.(District 8)f. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.(District 7)MAYOR’S OFFICEg. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Caroline Hetzler to the FormBased Code Committee.h. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of John F. Brennan and ThomasPalmer to the Historic Zoning Commission.i. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Vivian Barrera to the GeneralPension Board.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga, Stormwater Management, to enterinto a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) andthe City of Chattanooga to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gaugeslocated on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, ChattanoogaCreek, Mountain Creek, Wolfteever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch, for aperiod beginning April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, with a contribution of$10,875.00 from the USGS, with $86,825.00 from the City of Chattanooga, for a totalcost of $97,700.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.